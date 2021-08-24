Google adds three Stadia Pro games in September 2021





Google will add three games to Stadia Pro in September 2021, a 50% reduction from a significant drop from last month’s normal. However, there are some significant additions that may always be expanded by other releases over the next few weeks.

Starting Wednesday, September 1st, Wave Break ($ ​​29.99) will be a membership with a monthly title of $ 9.99.

Wavebreak is a classic arcade-style skate trick game with a splash of water, guns and explosions set in a crime-filled Miami Vice-themed world of the 80’s. Earn large points with large combos, play with friends online, and enjoy single player campaign mode.

Little Big Workshop ($ 19.99) is also an existing game.

Imagine a magic factory that appears in your living room. A carefully planned masterpiece where hard-working workers throw together everything their customers want. Rubber duck and dressers, drones and electric guitars, scooters and other great products are made from a variety of materials and invested in factories to get more machines, more workers and grow your business. Can be sold in cash for. At the Little Big Workshop, you will be a factory tycoon!

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition concludes the September Stadia Pro list as a new (old, 2015-2019) game for platform that already offers Darksiders: Genesis.

This month, on August 31st, three billable games, Gunsport, Blue Fire and Chronos, will depart for prospective subscribers Stadia Pro.

Therefore, the count remains 29 titles even after addition / subtraction.

PLAYERUNKNOWNS BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, Republique, Everspace, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Figment, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, Ys VIII: Lacrim , Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince, Floor Kids, MotoGP20, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, The Darkside Detective, Killer Queen Black, Valkyria Chronicles 4, GRIME, It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains, Episode – Typing Chronicles, Darksiders 2, Little Big Workshop, Wave Break

The latest Pro title will be released at midnight Pacific Standard Time. You can claim your Stadia Pro September 2021 game by visiting your Android, iOS, or web store. They can join the professional game carousel or manually search the list.

