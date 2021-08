Vegan Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Joins Panel on Promoting Food Security through Agricultural Food Innovation-Veggie Conomist

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, will join industry experts at the 2021 World Agritech Innovation Summit next month for a panel discussion under the banner of “Access to New Market Opportunities.” increase.

Vegan Prince and his venture capital firm have funded the future of plant-based business at the world level through investments such as Rebellyous Foods. The Frahaa Group aims to become the first plant-based fast food chain in France. Plant-based jerky producer Moku Foods; especially the Turtle Tree Labs in Singapore.

In an interview with a veggie conomist last year, Prince Caled was enthusiastic: I advocate realistic progress. It’s not a crazy idea that never happens. I believe it is healthier to make this argument rational and present people with tasty options.

Moku Foods

In the spirit of this rational debate, which helps to make real progress, Prince Caled joins a panel entitled New Initiatives to Promote Food Security through Agricultural Food Innovation. The Panel will address new opportunities for international companies in controlled environmental agriculture, alternative proteins, etc., and consider what the future regional food system will look like and the future path.

The Gulf-focused segment aims to show how new investments and partnerships are transforming domestic food supplies, diversifying local economies and attracting new businesses to the region. increase. Affordable and available to all sectors of the population.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2019, image courtesy

The event begins with a keynote speech by Minister of Food and Water Security Mariam Al Meili, followed by three discussions on B2B and B2C topics, followed by a closing remark by Director General of Kuwait Foods Corporation Ream Alfrey. And nutrition.

For those interested in discussions focused on the Middle East, the date is scheduled for September 27, 2021 and the rest of the agenda will continue until September 29.

Register for a live stream of virtual events here.

