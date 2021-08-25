A few years after the competition, Hulu will start streaming in HDR





Enlarged / Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale is now available in HDR on some devices.

HDR has been a standard feature of new TVs for years and it will be difficult to find many 4K TVs that do not support HDR. But even if Netflix, Amazon, Disney +, HBO Max and others have rolled out HDR support for some content, Hulu isn’t. That has finally changed, and the support page on Hulu’s website has announced HDR support for some shows and devices.

These are the devices that Hulu claims to offer HDR streaming.

Roku (HDR compatible model) Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube device (Fire OS 7 or later HDR compatible model) Apple TV 4K (Gen 5 or later) Vizio (HDR compatible model) Chromecast Ultra (HDR compatible model))

According to Hulu, supported formats include HDR-10, HDR-10 +, and Dolby Vision. Content that supports HDR has a special badge so viewers can see what they’re getting.

However, the content available is limited. At this time, badges only appear on some Hulu original series and movies. These include The Handmaid’s Tale, High Fidelity, Catch-22, Happiest Season, WeWork and more.

Hulu has been supporting 4K for some time, but lags behind its competitors. And 4K started to work well. Some devices received 4K support, lost it, and regained it.

4K has more pixels than HD, so you get a clearer image. However, many people do not have a TV large enough to actually see the difference or a TV near their seat. HDR, on the other hand, can be viewed at an appropriate viewing distance. Improves image vividness, contrast between bright and dark spots, and color depth in ways that appear to be more impactful than 4K.

Hulu is one of the last services to support HDR, and the overwhelming majority of its libraries are still streaming at standard dynamic range.

