Google for Jobs is changing recruitment games

Google has recently made it easier for job seekers to apply for jobs on the company’s website. The company has announced new editorial content policies and structured data properties aimed at enabling employers to provide job seekers with genuine, fresh and reliable content when using Google. Let’s take a closer look.

New editing content policy

Google is raising stakes on organizations that post job listings. The revised editorial content policy contains several important quality control standards, including:

There is no promotional content disguised as job listings.

There are no expired job listings.

The job listing must include how to apply from the post itself. For example, a job listing that requires you to log in to view a job description violates Google’s editorial content policy.

There are no posts with bad grammar. According to Google, follow basic grammatical rules, use proper capital letters, avoid writing text in all capital letters, and use only widely understood acronyms or abbreviations.

Please check this out for details. Organizations that violate the policy force Google to remove the list and are generally at risk of violating Google. This is not the place where any company wants to find itself.

Structured data properties

The new Structured Data Markup Property highlights job listings that provide an easy online application process. Structured data is a standardized format for providing information about a page and classifying page content. When a company adds Job Posting structured data, qualified job postings appear in a special user experience in Google search results, as Google shows in the following example.

Google details the components of a simple online application process. Users are provided with a short and simple application process on the page without performing unnecessary intermediate steps.The user is in the process of application[適用]If you need to click, fill out an application form, sign in, or log in, it means that you are not providing a direct apply experience.

According to Google, using structured data markup gives you the following results:

More Interactive Results: Company posts can qualify for display in Google’s job search experience, featuring logos, reviews, ratings, and job details.

More Ambitious Applicants: Job seekers can be filtered by different criteria such as location and job title. Potential employers are more likely to attract applicants who are looking for the job exactly.

Increased discovery and transformation potential: Job seekers will have access to new means of manipulating and clicking on posts to access the company’s site.

Google is also encouraging companies to add structured data to their teleworking jobs in a dramatic way that many companies have moved to remote working. As Google points out, given the recent impact of COVID-19 on business and employment, Google is increasing the number of job seekers interested in working from home or working remotely. We recommend that you add structured data to your work from telecommuting to help job seekers find these relevant employment options.

Jobs that work from home will appear in Google Search as follows:

Google provides more insights on how to add structured data here.

Why news is important

Google is aware of some important truths.

The war for talent is intensifying. As discussed in our blog, more workers in the United States are quitting their jobs today than in the last two decades.

The war for talent has been digitized. The most popular talent branding tools are corporate websites, online professional networks, and social media.

Google understands that its search engine is a powerful starting point for people to look for new careers. About 70% of job searches start with Google.

What the business should do

It is imperative that companies treat recruitment as an online journey. This means creating a performance marketing campaign that attracts job seekers and directs them to your website. This idea means that successful companies will adopt the same digital tactics that they have traditionally deployed to consumers. Creating a successful recruitment journey begins with creating a map of your recruitment journey that incorporates the foundations of market research, building personas, and digital marketing touchpoints. Throughout the journey.

Optimize your site for a job-seeking experience, as Google News emphasizes. Your website represents company values, diversity and inclusiveness initiatives, jobs, career advancement, and other important details organized as a user-friendly experience that turns job seekers into employees. It needs to be the driving force of the content. Please explain it in detail on the blog soon. Meanwhile, we encourage you to learn more about your approach to hiring in our new report, How to Build Trust in 4R: Responsibility, Judgment, Recruitment, and Reach. Here are some examples of our efforts in this area:

