Gartner identifies three notable themes in emerging technologies





Sovereign cloud, NFT, Quantum, ML, generated AI, and homomorphic encryption are one of the tracking technologies, the company says.

Image: Gartner

Engineering confidence, accelerated growth, and engraving of change are the three major trends Gartner has selected during the 2021 Hype Cycle of Emerging Technology. These drive organizations to explore emerging technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), sovereign clouds, data fabrics, and generated AI. According to research firms, configurable networks that help ensure a competitive advantage.

Gartner’s Hype Cycle provides an overview of important new trends that organizations must track and specific technologies that must be monitored through themes of trust, growth and change, said Gartner’s Research Vice President. One Philip Dawson said.

See: IoT has the potential to drive the adoption of near-premise computing (TechRepublic)

Analyze three themes of emerging technology trends

Engineering Trust: Gartner states that trusts need security and reliability. However, it can also be extended to build innovation as a resilient core and foundation for IT to deliver business value. This foundation must consist of designed, reproducible, reliable, proven, scalable work practices and innovations.

For example, US and Asian providers now dominate the digital and cloud technology and services markets. As a result, many European companies store data in these regions, creating political unrest and concern about maintaining data management and complying with local regulations, Gartner said.

With the sovereign cloud, countries can achieve digital and data sovereignty, providing legal requirements for applying data protection management, residence requirements, protected trade principles, and information gathering.

According to Gartner, the technologies that monitor engineer trust are sovereign cloud, NFT, machine-readable, decentralized identity, decentralized finance, homomorphic encryption, active metadata management, data fabrics, real-time incident centers, and employee communications. It is an application.

Accelerating growth: The company said recovery and growth would only occur once a credible core business was established. Organizations need to balance their desire for technology and business risk to ensure that they achieve their short-term goals. As the innovation-driven core expands, accelerated growth will increase delivery and value.

For example, generated AI is a new technology used by the pharmaceutical industry to reduce drug discovery costs and time. Gartner predicts that by 2025, more than 30% of new drugs and new materials will be systematically discovered using generative AI technology. Generative AI does more than just enhance and accelerate design in many areas. It also has the potential to “invent” novel designs that humans may have missed.

To accelerate growth, we need to consider technologies such as multi-experience, industry cloud, AI-driven innovation, quantum machine learning (ML), generated AI, and digital humans.

Sculpting change: While change is traditionally destructive and often associated with chaos, organizations can use innovation to sculpt change and bring order to chaos. The art is to anticipate the needs of change and automatically adjust to it.

For example, configurable business applications can help you adapt your application experience to changing operational business contexts. Built on composable application technology and built with composable thinking, composable businesses allow organizations to recognize and leverage business opportunities, respond to unexpected disruptions, and respond to changing customer demands at a pace. , Allows you to maintain loyalty.

Organizations considering sculpting change include composable applications, composable networks, AI enhanced design, AI enhanced software engineering, physical intelligence-based AI, impact engineering, digital platform conductor tools, named data networking, and self-integration. You need to consider the application.

Bryan Burk, Gartner’s Research Vice President, said: .. “Major organizations will rely on emerging technologies in this year’s Hype Cycle to build trust and new growth opportunities against the backdrop of ongoing strategic change and economic uncertainty.”

Melissa Davis, Gartner’s Research Vice President, said organizations need to “survive the hype surrounding emerging technologies” and accelerate change while continuing to focus on transforming the digital business.

Additional information is also available in the free Gartner webinar, The Gartner Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2021.

