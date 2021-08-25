Purdue, Purdue Research Foundation Announce “Lab to Life” 6G Digital Innovation at Discovery Park District





Leading tech companies aim to advance 6G in new districts

West Lafayette, Indiana – On Tuesday (August 24), the Padu Research Foundation and Purdue University announced the launch of the LabtoLife (L2L) Digital Innovation Platform in the Discovery Park area adjacent to the university campus. This launch is the next step in creating one of the country’s most connected innovation communities through the evolution from 5G to 6G.

“6G will move from domain to infrastructure, and from one network to heterogeneous networks, to many vertical domains. From dynamic sharing and new spectra to edge intelligence and open architecture, 6G research will be deployed in the United States. We need to accelerate, “said Mung Chiang, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Purdue University and Dean of Engineering John A. Edwardson. “This prominent group of industry partners and their leaders has transformed Purdue University’s Discovery Park area into the country’s first large-scale 6G deployment zone for work, life and play, along with other important elements such as learning and art. Create a connected community. “

L2L leverages its unique governance structure and open neutral host technology infrastructure across more than 400 acres to drive the development of next-generation wireless networks and digital applications.

Earlier this year, PRF announced a partnership with neutral host infrastructure provider Tilson, deploying over 15 miles of high-capacity fiber originating from edge data centers, and announcing a partnership with SBA Communications throughout the district. Deployed a private CBRS network in. Over the next decade, this community infrastructure will provide products and services to approximately 20,000 people who live, work, learn and visit the district.

David Broecker, Chief Innovation and Collaboration Officer at PRF, said: “We also wanted to work with leading technology companies and industry partners to create an innovation community with a set of features and assets to advance digital solutions.”

To support these efforts, PRF and Purdue are a technology made up of leading technology companies that advise on the further construction of networks and infrastructure in a way that maintains the open nature of the platform to support future deployments. Established Leader Advisory Board (TLAB). Of network and application. Corporate members include AT & T, Celona, ​​Cisco, Dell, Ericsson, Intel, SBA Communications and Tilson.

Troy Hege, Vice President of Technology and Innovation at PRF, said: “Adjacent to Purdue University’s campus, the combination of leveraging the district’s infrastructure platform to drive innovation provides the perfect environment for testing and evaluating next-generation technology solutions.”

Later this fall, competition will be held for cutting-edge innovations that are ready for deployment. Universities and businesses are invited to propose the technology they want to deploy in either 5G, WiFi6, or 6G infrastructure or applications.

About Discovery Park District

The Discovery Park area is a 400-acre, purpose-driven community of over $ 1 billion adjacent to the campus, with laboratories, advanced manufacturing facilities, offices, retail stores, restaurants, homes, green spaces, sidewalks, and 7,000 airports. included. -Foot runway. This designated opportunity zone is home to the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration, a facility designed to act as the “gateway” for companies looking to collaborate with Purdue. Companies interested in being based in the Discovery Park area or Convergence Center should contact the Purdue Research Foundation’s Chief Innovation and Collaboration Officer, David Broecker ([email protected]).

source:

David Blocker: [email protected]

Troy Hege: [email protected]

Media Inquiries: Christy Denault, 317-417-6322

Contact for Purdue Research Foundation: Steve Martin, sgmartin @ prf.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2021/Q3/purdue,-purdue-research-foundation-launch-lab-to-life-6g-digital-innovation-at-discovery-park-district.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos