More needed technical diplomacy than ever before





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) speaks with Professor Niels Bohr’s Charles Marcus (right) … [+] Microsoft’s laboratory and senior researcher touring the Quantum Materials Laboratory at the Quantum Device Center at the University of Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 17, 2021. (Photo courtesy of SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo courtesy of SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images / AFP

When new competitive realities emerged in the 1980s and 1990s, I realized that technology policy was becoming more and more pervasive in the list of US international priorities. During this period, as Head of International Affairs for the Office of Science and Technology Policy at the White House, and later as the country’s first Deputy Secretary of Technology Policy, I was at the center of discussions to raise technology policy to the highest levels in the United States. government. I have directly witnessed growing concerns about the protection of US intellectual property rights abroad and the participation of foreign countries in US R & D programs without mutual access by US companies. This transformed global competitiveness has, in part, influenced the creation of the Competitiveness Council, where I am President and CEO.

Today, I am encouraged by the new vision of America’s global technology diplomacy recently presented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. His vision represents a return to a more comprehensive and strategic approach to the opportunities and challenges that technology presents us. At the National Security Commission’s Global Emerging Technologies Summit on Artificial Intelligence in July, Blinken shared his experience at the heart of this rejuvenated approach that connects technology and diplomacy.

The room needed scientists and technicians just to tell them if they needed scientists and technicians to help identify problems and solutions. And I’ve become more and more convinced that virtually everything on our agenda has some technological, scientific, or innovative element in the solution.

As Charles Holiday, Honorary Chairman of the Competitiveness Council and Chairman of the Global Federation of the Competitiveness Council, told me, Blinken must pass the technical tests together on democracy. He has achieved his goal with his comments. Blinken characterized the ever-increasing injection of science and technology in the international arena, reiterating the need to incorporate technology into almost every diplomatic effort, technology by technology, problem by problem. Technology is now a major determinant of economic, political and military power, and as a result, China and others have emerged as formidable competitors in the United States and continue to build new foundations laid at the end of the last century. First, Brinkens calls on the United States to shape its strategic technological outlook. Not only is it responsive, it’s more important than ever.

Overseas threats

China is the driving force behind the challenges of this 21st century. Not only is the country strengthening its power as an international organization that oversees global science and technology policy, but it is also making great efforts to influence the superiority of international standards for next-generation technologies. In addition, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a key platform for driving geopolitical ambitions such as key global supply chains, global trade and data flow control. In fact, the president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences states that science, technology and innovation are at the core of BRI’s goals. All of these are part of China’s quest for global technology leadership.

It cannot be overlooked that China is expanding its scope through technical agreements, research centers and alliances in many countries on the four continents. This is achieved through investment and exchange across Asia, East and Central Europe, Africa and Latin America in a wide range of technological areas, including telecommunications, artificial intelligence, surveillance, clean energy, robotics and smart city innovation.

Unlike what we faced in the 1980s, today’s competition is not limited to one player, or just a few players. The 30-year competitiveness of the 21st century is truly global in size and scope, including its long-standing allies. For example, the European Union, which wipes out the General Data Protection Regulation, has already withdrawn US companies from the European market. Other US companies have been fined heavily, with Amazon recently being fined a record $ 877 million. More US companies are definitely on the crosshairs as other countries are ignoring these rules.

The EU is also working on setting a global standard for artificial intelligence. This has significant economic, social and ethical implications, and recently announced the proposed AI rules for the continent. In addition, as Admiral James G. Foggo, a former commander of the US Navy, recently told me, there is growing global debate about the regulation of large tech companies. Meanwhile, international organizations are blind to other competitors engaged in activities such as state-sponsored intellectual property piracy.

Compete in the next economy

In December of last year, prompted by the current state of the global innovation arena, the Competitiveness Council released the “Competition in the Next Economy” report. The report argues that the United States puts technology statecraft at the forefront of economic and national security strategies. This includes participating in the global battle to set international standards and regulatory frameworks for emerging technologies and the digital economy. Evaluation of foreign investment in the United States. Collaborate with international organizations on product, service and data flow. The report also recommends the establishment of an International Science and Technology Innovation Corps to enhance science and technology expertise across government officials engaged in diplomacy, trade negotiations, and the promotion of US products and services abroad. I am.

The Brinkens overview of the Biden administration’s approach is in line with the report and its goals, placing the United States at the heart of key international scientific institutions and global R & D cooperation. He integrates science and technology into our core diplomatic and foreign service capabilities, as many government experts facing these issues, especially on the international arena, have not been nurtured in these areas. We recognize the importance of. He said we need to do a better job, focusing on that knowledge, expertise, department, and everything we do.

Science and technology do more than just play a central role on the international arena. The technological revolution is transforming the world economy and society around the world. Being at the forefront of global science and technology policy, whether through investment, expertise or innovation, is essential for the United States to remain a competitive leader. This is especially true for enemies who have interests outside the international community. Secretary of State Blinken understood it correctly when he concluded that there was nothing more important to competitiveness, security, and ultimately democracy than to secure a position as a leader in science and technology. I am.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/deborahwince-smith/2021/08/24/tech-diplomacy-needed-now-more-than-ever/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos