Google UX researchers help Boulder residents connect to city services





When Boulder launched the updated city website this summer, a new platform built with the help of local Google employees to make it easier for residents to connect with public service providers. Was equipped with.

User Experience (UX) researcher Elizabeth Dressler, who works on the Googles Boulder campus on Pearl Street, has embedded city officials for six months as part of the Google.org Fellowship Program. This program provides local governments and nonprofits with free employee time and effort. Develop the Boulder for Me platform.

I was basically working as a city employee, but it was really cool because it was my first time volunteering to provide some of my professional skills as a UX researcher, Dresler told BizWest. I did.

Boulder for Me acts as a one-stop shop where locals can research, connect and apply for a variety of urban services, from childcare subsidies to residential solar subsidies.

The goal is simple, Dresler said: to get residents to know more about what they have and to help those who need access to the service. Its goal jibe with Boulders aims to renew the website as a whole.

We have created a website in a new way to organize services and information that are intuitive to community members, rather than based on departmental structure. This reflects our commitment to making the government more accessible, Boulder City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in a statement this summer when the new site went live. Our goal on this website is to better meet your needs, save time and provide excellent customer service online.

Dresler worked with the Deputy Director of the Department (to understand the services and needs available at a high level), but went to the library, sat down with librarians, went to the REC Center, and staff (members). I also spent some time sitting with). The person sitting behind the counter, she said. I tried to get opinions and knowledge from as many city officials as possible.

After collecting surveys from city officials, Dressler turned his attention to local residents and public service users.

There is a network of information that travels between city departments and nonprofits and occurs in a variety of ways, including word-of-mouth, email, and leaflets. There’s a lot of great information out there, but it’s not centrally located.

In the past, residents had to meet directly with staff to learn about the services available in the often tedious tasks that were made difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents often come to look for only one particular service, but (city) employees are aware of all other services that may benefit, Dresler said. I am. One of the great things about these employees is how knowledgeable they are about everything there.

Boulder for Me takes all the knowledge about this system and catalogs it online for easy access.

During his six-month tenure in the city, Dressler was able to spend all his working hours on the Boulder for Me project.

When she moved to Boulder about three years ago, one of my goals was to get a better understanding of the city, Dressler said. The Fellowship Program has helped her not only get to know the city better, but also help her.

It was, to be honest, a life-changing experience for me, she said. It was very cool to work with my community to deliver something to those who really need it.

