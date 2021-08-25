Adopted by the supply chain and investing millions in inventory optimization technology





Technology that provides insights into inventory and omni-channel has radically changed warehousing operations over the last five years. The software can take the data and automatically convert it into a blueprint for how to move inventory in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

Technology already existed, but the pandemic helped it.

Chris Lehman, Managing Director of Deloitte’s Supply Chain and Network Operations, said:

In the 2021 MHI Annual Industry Report, Innovation-Driven Resilience, MHI and Deloitte surveyed more than 1,000 supply chain experts around the world on their investment in innovation in their supply chains.

They found that 54% of companies are increasing or significantly increasing their investment in inventory and network optimization. This is related to cloud computing and storage (53% robotics and automation, followed by sensors) and 52% auto-identification, as tech companies are the most invested in resilience.

The report also links with artificial intelligence as 45% of companies are currently using inventory and network optimization tools, up from 40% last year, and the largest tech usage in the survey is skyrocketing. I also found out that.

Pandemic push

Lehman said that the pandemic’s full responsibility for this push is a bit of a chicken-and-egg scenario.

“Is technology meeting the needs of the people who run distribution centers, or is it the other way around as technology is out there and more people are using it?” He says. rice field. “I really think it’s the latter.”

He cited, as an example, an automated storage and retrieval system that can create outbound palettes for mixed products. He said the technology didn’t exist five years ago. When the pandemic broke out, “the labor force in the warehouse has become so low that people want to not only speed up e-commerce, but also reduce their reliance on the workforce,” he said.

Companies spend a lot of money on inventory and network optimization

Percentage of respondents spending within the limits listed in Inventory and Network Optimization

The pandemic also exposed weak supply chains and the need to fix them.

“Until you put pressure on something, you don’t know where the cracks are,” said Jim Dempsey, director of Panasonic’s US business development and partnership. Companies have also been encouraged to make this type of investment because they have found a place where they do not know the supply chain.

“There are still many companies running on paper and Excel, so we need to automate where our workers are to get visibility,” Dempsey said of a mobile device that scans barcoded inventory. He said he could “triage the data” by simply providing it to workers, or by adopting RFID tags to generate the data and using warehouse intelligence.

Future networking and optimization

Technology is becoming ubiquitous, but it’s not everywhere yet. It takes time to remodel distribution centers and warehouses and build new warehouses.

“Five years later, if we didn’t implement this technology, it would be outliers,” Lehman said. Vision systems, robotics, and drones will also become more mainstream as part of this adoption, he added.

Flexibility and human overrides also need to be part of another lesson that the pandemic has articulated: inventory and network optimization. Given the ongoing Black Swan events, such as the Texas Icestorm in early 2021 and the closure of the Suez Canal, automating everything without human supervision can confuse businesses.

“Five years later, if you don’t implement this technology, you’ll be outliers.”

Chris Lehman

Managing Director of Deloitte’s Supply Chain and Network Operations

George Lawrie, Forrester’s vice president and chief analyst, said Europe maintained at least 98% availability in almost every category when almost everyone ran out of staple foods such as rice and infant formula when the pandemic began. Point out the grocery store. “We did this by changing the parameters of the safety stock that make up the system, so we can continue to reorder these things without a demand signal,” he said.

A client he talked about using this kind of technology said, “We don’t want to automate everything. We want our employees to be smarter.”

Investment in Top Technology for Supply Chain Resilience Technology Type Investment in Technology is Increasing or Significantly Increasing Percentage Inventory and Network Optimization 54% Cloud Computing and Storage 54% Robotics and Automation 53% Sensors Automatic identification 52%

Source: 2021 MHI Annual Industry Report

Raleigh also believes that as supply chain professional salary models change, anyone still on the sidelines will embrace inventory and network optimization.

“Many people in the supply chain come from a sourcing background, and bonuses are paid by ensuring a minimum unit price for everything they procure,” he said. “We are starting to see people being paid a little differently and are paying more for the overall impact of the supply chain and its ability to sustain service.”

