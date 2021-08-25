Pixel 6 Underdisplay Fingerprint Reader Revealed





The Pixel 6 Pro probably has a fingerprint sensor under the display. Image: Google

We already know that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are under development. Know about the improved Tensor processor, which can translate different languages ​​in real time and quickly edit high resolution photos. Google has also confirmed that it will add an under-display fingerprint sensor similar to the one that recently debuted on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. And now I know what the fingerprint sensor looks like.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of Android, sent a tweet that appeared to have been sent incorrectly, including a screenshot of where the fingerprint sensor is embedded in the Pixels interface. It’s unclear which Pixel model the screenshots are actually from, but a closer look shows a screen resolution of 1440 x 3200, which seems to match the next Pixel 6 Pro.

The under-display fingerprint sensor appears to be located slightly below the median plane and is accessible by both the thumb of the right hand and the thumb of the left hand. One Tarekomi said it seems to be around the same area that was placed on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Lockheimer initially seems to publish images as a homage to the new Material You styling that comes with Android 12. In the next version of Android, the color palette will be extracted from the wallpaper and automatically applied to system typography and other elements to make it dynamic. look. Android 12 is currently in public beta. With the recent platform stability reached, the API and system work is complete and stable enough to run on unreleased devices such as the Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be officially announced in the coming months. Google has now chosen a three-color aesthetic rather than the color slabs seen on the last few generations of the Pixel. We also know that camera bands that store a large number of lenses, such as wide cameras and ultra-wide cameras, will appear. Encouraged by what we’ve seen so far, Pixel leaks and rumors are certainly part of the hype.

