Quantum computing technology highlights CMC Microsystems’ plans to accelerate high-tech manufacturing in Canada





Montreal-(BUSINESSWIRE)-CMC Microsystems (CMC) is an industry, academia, and non-profit organization to support a $ 700 million program for five years to accelerate high-tech manufacturing in Canada. We have gathered 14 project founders from a technology research organization.

The program, called FABrIC, which manufactures integrated components for the Internet edge, is expected to attract $ 480 million in industrial research and development. The proposal also details the $ 100 million generated as income, provided by the state, or used during the project as matching funding. The proposal was submitted to the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF), managed by the Canadian Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), with an investment of $ 120 million.

The Program Fund complements the R & D programs of more than 100 small and medium-sized and large Canadian companies, accelerating the commercialization of their products. About 4,000 new high-tech jobs will be created.

FABrIC is the key to bringing quantum computing technology to market

Canada has become a global hub for quantum innovation. To be a leader in emerging markets, it is important to continue to grow Canada’s quantum ecosystem. FABrIC guarantees a prosperous future for quantum space by supporting the prototyping and manufacturing of Canadian quantum companies such as Xanadu, 1Qbit, SB Quantum, Photonics and D-Wave.

Under this program, CMC will build and assemble quantum devices in Canada with the help of partners and quantum laboratories at the Université de Sherbrooke, the University of British Columbia, and the University of Waterloo. This provides manufacturing capacity for startups and scale-ups that are otherwise out of reach.

Game-changing technology

Applications such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) require intensive computing operations. These applications test the limits of traditional computers in combination with the large amount of data they generate. However, quantum computers can solve complex problems that exceed the computing power of traditional supercomputers, opening up new possibilities for applications across a variety of disciplines such as AI, ML, biochemistry, finance, and cybersecurity.

About FABrIC

FABrIC targets niche technologies that Canada has demonstrated its research, development and manufacturing strengths.

This initiative will build the first national network to generate the highly needed semiconductor manufacturing capacity in Canada. This complements a very large volume of commodity semiconductor chip (foundry) businesses. This model has a very high initial cost and is only present in a small part of the world. CMC and partners will enhance manufacturing technology in the following globally important sub-sectors.

Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) integrate photonics special semiconductors and quantum devices.

As the global epidemic has revealed, Canada will benefit significantly from expanding its domestic production capacity for key components used in healthcare, biomedical equipment, telecommunications, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Will receive.

For more information, please visit https: //www.cmc.ca/fabric/.

About CMC Microsystems:

CMC Microsystems works with researchers and industry throughout the Canadian National Design Network (CNDN). We provide access to a world-class platform for computer-aided design (CAD), prototyping and manufacturing services (FAB), researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry training and support (LAB). .. Our services cover microsystems, nanotechnology and photonics, supporting the innovative sectors of the next-generation economy. CMC lowers the barrier by providing easy access to the right tools to create tomorrow’s technology. Our network is made up of more than 10,000 entrepreneurs and researchers from 60 higher education institutions across CNDN.

