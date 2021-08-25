Samsung punishes Galaxy Fold 3 modder by disabling the camera





Enlarge / Galaxy Fold 3. Nice camera! It would be a shame if something happened to them …

Samsung

Will Samsung disable the camera when trying to modify a Samsung phone? !!

Here’s a report from XDA Developers this morning. During the verification process of unlocking the boot loader of the nifty new Galaxy Z Fold 3, XDA users discovered a surprising new message popping up on their phone. “Unlock the bootloader and install custom operating system software. Unlocking can disable your camera and prevent your phone or app from working properly,” the message said. ..

Part of the “boot loader” feature of Android phones is to make sure that the OS is signed by the company that made the phone and that the software has not been tampered with. Some payment apps (and, strangely, games related to fraudsters) require that this security check be performed in order to function. Unlocking the boot loader disables this security check and allows the phone to boot on a third-party compiled OS. The Android community is building the whole world of custom ROMs, so you can erase the default software and install whatever you like on your phone just like you would on a PC.

Zoom in / Samsung’s blue “Unlock Boot Loader” warning indicates that the camera will stop working and is not a joke.

Samsung’s bootloader message is not lying. The user who proceeded to unlock the bootloader confirmed that all five Fold3 cameras failed. The device will not be permanently damaged. Flashing Samsung’s stock firmware, which allows the bootloader to relock, the camera will work again. Samsung does not allow phone mods to use the camera … as a punishment? Payment apps have plausible excuses for disabling themselves (although people always use banking software on “rooted” desktops), but there are excuses for disabling the camera. I do not think.

I asked Samsung for comment, but I’ll update this article if I get a reply. This report focuses on Fold3, but this issue could also affect other recent Samsung phones such as Flip3.

The custom ROM community is always full of new ideas and experiments. No one understands folding yet, so Samsung may want users to experiment with its wild new form factor. After all, Samsung and other manufacturers haven’t hesitated to raid the Android, iOS, and Windows Mobile custom OS communities for years for software ideas. By letting people experiment, everyone’s software is improved, and root-level control allows the community to come up with ideas such as themes, quick settings panels, app permissions, and these features are officially shipped on the device. I was able to spread it long ago. It’s unexplainable to see the company get out of the way to punish the mods in this way.

Samsung’s software should have improved as well.

