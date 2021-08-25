English professors have a significant impact on education and learning at Pennsylvania State University





University Park, PA In 1998, Professor Stuart Selver created the first online English class in Pennsylvania and was awarded the Teaching and Learning with Technology (TLT) Impact Award in 2021. These achievements have been bookends for over 20 years at universities where Selver has used technology to attract students’ attention and transform education.

A scholar in the field of rhetoric and a specialist in technical communications, Selver recognizes the ever-increasing presence of technology in education and understands the need to link it to sound pedagogy. Digital technology is a new study of English. It allows us to rejuvenate what we think about things.

Selber’s innovation stands out in the English 202C course, which implements littleBits to facilitate technical communications. In this lesson, students will need to use littleBits, an electronic component that snaps together, to build an invention and write a description of how to do it. Classmates then share instructions with peers who reproduce the invention.

According to Selber, the goal of this lesson is to teach students to write in a clear and concise language that takes the audience into consideration. Communication skills that are useful for students’ professional life.

Students bring a lot of expertise. We want our students to pursue their interests, have an interest in their learning, and express it all by teaching others how to do things. That’s what littleBits really is about that level of engagement, Selber said.

Engaging learning is a fundamental element of the university’s strategic planning and is a principle shared by Selber and incorporated into his pedagogy.

“Digital writing has created so many interesting questions about both education and learning. What is the best way for students to learn? How to take a course? Integrate technology How? When working in this area, the sky seems to be the limit.

Selber’s role as an English professor only scratched the surface of his leadership in innovation. As Director of Pennsylvania State Digital English Studio, Selver played an integral role in the university’s transition to online learning after the launch of COVID-19.

Prior to the pandemic, Selver took responsibility for the online world campus portfolio and streamlined the online class design and implementation process. Selver shares design and expertise with all Penn State University faculty members by freely using the online English 15 and English 202C class infrastructure and combining it with online teaching tutorials created through Digital English Studios. It’s done.

It was an emergency for everyone. However, the fact that we already had an online version of the course developed by Studio and was able to deploy it basically over the weekend helped us a lot, “says Selber.

As new tools become available over the years, education has no choice but to evolve and transform. However, creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership skills are required for these transformations to be successful and meaningful. Selver was a steady source of positive change during his time at Pennsylvania State University. During his 23 years in college, Selber has seen advances in technologies such as mobile devices and the high-speed wireless Internet have a major impact on education and learning.

Under his direction, Digital English Studios provides technical expertise to both faculty and students in the areas of pedagogy, ease of use and strategy. The studio offers undergraduate and graduate students internship opportunities, where they can experience running social media in the English language department, designing online courses, and more. The studio also oversees the Teaching with Technology Certificate Program coordinated by Selver. This program helps graduate students and English teachers use the Technology Philosophy Statement to develop education, integrate technology into courses, and design digital education portfolios.

In addition to Selber’s commitment to advancing the field of rhetorical and technical communications, he is passionate about learning and nurturing peers and students. He said his work was endlessly fascinating and he felt he remained humble about his achievements.

My secret was to appear every day. I think my success is the result of small daily efforts, “says Selver.

Selber said he is a member of the Pennsylvania State University faculty and staff community, working to transform knowledge and raise student interest. The TLT Impact Award celebrates and recognizes people like Selber, who combine pedagogy and technology to help develop digitally proficient students. Federal penstaters can view award details and submit nominations through the TLT website.

