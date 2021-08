South Korea’s plan to defeat Google, Apple’s payment dominance

Angela Lang / CNET

Apple and Google are currently involved in an illegal dispute with Epic Games over what Fortnite makers call the exclusive in-app payment business, and developers have given Apple and Google all in-app payment chunks. I am obliged to give. South Korea will pass a law on Wednesday that will force both Apple and Google to choose a payment system for developers while a California court is discussing the issue (a verdict is expected later this year). Seems ready.

According to The Korea Times, the law will be offered in the form of an amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act approved by the Parliamentary Commission on Wednesday morning. Voting to legislate the world’s first proposal is scheduled for later that day.

Apple and Google typically account for up to 30% of each transaction that occurs within an app downloaded from their respective app stores. Companies like Spotify claim that this practice undermines competition, but Epic Games was kicked off on both the App Store and Google Play Store when it implemented direct user-to-Epic payments within Fortnite. .. In a proceeding against Epic, the two companies cut service feet by 15% for the first $ 1 million that developers generate each year.

According to Apple, laws that limit Apple’s control will pose more risk to customers.

“The proposed telecommunications business law puts users who purchase digital products from other sources at risk of fraud, undermines privacy protection, makes purchases difficult to manage, and” requests purchases “and parental controls. Reduces the effectiveness of functions such as controls. “Apple said in a statement,” We believe that this proposal will reduce user confidence in App Store purchases and reduce opportunities for more than 482,000 registered developers in South Korea who have earned more than 8.55 trillion won. I have. [$7.3 billion] Date with Apple. “

Google was asked to comment, but didn’t respond.

Now the attention is on Washington. Washington has historically had bristles in the international government that regulates its tech giants. However, President Joe Biden spoke of the need to regulate Big Tech and signed an executive order in July to further promote competition in the industry. The President has set restrictions on the Federal Trade Commission on surveillance and data storage, prohibiting unfair competition in the Internet marketplace, and allowing DIY repairs of independent repair shops and personal equipment. I ordered you to prevent it. -repair.

