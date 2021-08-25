2022 Magic: Return to Kamikawa and Dominaria, Brotherhood War, and New Gangster Airplanes: Coastal Epidemic People





As a continuation of last year’s “Uncover All at Once” strategy, Wizards of the Coast today announced the entire 2022 standard expansion schedule for Magic: The Gathering in a one-hour live stream. Return to both Dominaria (past and present) and Kamikawa to visit the unseen New Capena plane.

Don’t miss out on other news coverage today: Product details for all four of the 2022 supplementary sets, Street Fighter and Fortnite Secret Rare Drops, Out of Time Super Drops, The Lord of the Rings and Warhammer 40k.

Kamikawa: Neon dynasty

Rumors and leaks pointed to the return to Kamikawa, and Wizards officially announced today at the unveiling ceremony of the Kamikawa neon dynasty. The set took place in Kamigawa, 2,000 years after the original Champions of Kamigawa block event, at which point the plane evolved into a cyberpunk-inspired dystopia.

The original Kamikawa block, released in 2004-5, was largely drawn from Japanese mythology and was widely seen as a design and commercial failure. As a result, Wizards took the time to return to the plane.

“It was really important for us to go back to Kamikawa and do it right,” Wizards said in today’s live stream. They say they have worked with many cultural developers and local offices to ensure that the expression in the new set was done correctly.

Kamikawa: The neon dynasty will be released in the first quarter of 2022.

New Capena Street

After Kamikawa, Magic will visit New Capena, a brand new plane in the city of New Capena.

Originally built by an angel, the new Capena has since become dominated by a devil-led criminal family. The plane is a modern, urban environment inspired by gangster movies, with each of the five three-color criminal families having their own mechanics and playstyles.

The city of New Capena will be released in the second quarter of 2022.

Dominaria United

In the second half of 2022, we will spend time in Dominaria, starting with Dominaria United.

We last visited Magic’s original plane in 2018, but will be back to kick off the 30th anniversary of the game.

Dominaria United will be released in the third quarter of 2022.

Brothers’ war

Magic concludes the turbulent 2022 with a brotherly war set during the infamous war between Urza and Mishra, who devastated Dominaria long ago. We’ve already seen some of this war through antiquities tips and historical relics from 1994, one of Magic’s first sets, but Brothers War has stepped into the past with Dominaria during the war. Show those people. And of course the brothers.

Brothers War will be released in the fourth quarter of 2022.

