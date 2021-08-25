The White House defends promoting booster shot plans prior to FDA approval





The White House is “actively” working to roll out booster shots to Americans this fall, despite not getting permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow everyone to take a third dose on Tuesday. Said.

President Biden’s COVID-19 responsive coordinator, Jeff Seiens, said executives would meet with the governor and pharmacy CEO on Tuesday, and they would “step into the ground” and start launching booster shots in September. He said he was ready to move.

“We are actively working to stay ahead of the virus and are planning booster shots from the week of September 20th, when the FDA and ACIP are pending. [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] Approval. ” Zients said at a COVID-19 press conference.

“I expect the rules to be simple. I’ll get a booster shot eight months after I get the second shot.”

To date, the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have only given a green light to booster shots of people with immunodeficiency who are unlikely to have a sufficient immune response with two doses.

The Health Organization said in a joint statement last week that Americans will have access to a third shot this fall, subject to permission.

Jeff Seiens, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, said he was trying to “get ahead of the virus” in booster shots. Associated Press Photo / Patrick Semansky, File

Asked if Biden’s plans were ahead of health officials, Zyents claimed that medical professionals recommended preparing boosters.

“It was time for our healthcare professionals to review the data and plan for the COVID-19 booster last week,” said Zients. “We announced an approach to stay ahead of the virus. [and] Give your state or pharmacy time to plan. “

“We have planned all the scenarios, and we want to make sure we are ahead of the virus,” he continued.

