Policymakers need to plug into the power of tech companies-Capitol Weekly | Capitol Weekly





Uncertainty defined life in California for the past year. Together, we overcame a season of deadly pandemics and record wildfires and received the coveted social appreciation for racial justice.

But there are optimistic reasons as vaccination rates continue to rise and new leaders move to the Capitol. The voice of the community gives policy makers the opportunity to remind policymakers that the state’s tech sector is a true glorious spot as digital tools, platforms and services continue to act as a tide to lift all ships.

With technology in our corner, caregivers will receive the coveted support, older people will no longer be isolated, and as a result we will all benefit.

COVID-19 has exposed more vulnerable populations across the state than ever before. And that is especially true of our seniors. This is a long-standing target for scammers and scammers who are leveraging our aging community members to take advantage of Pandemicto.

Fortunately, technology partners have taken this opportunity to stand up. Initiatives like Scam Spotter block millions of efforts to exploit vulnerable groups and provide seniors with the information they need to detect scams, while targeting millions of emails and phone calls. Actively blocked reaching.

In addition, community-based organizations such as Front Porchand theirCenter for Innovation and Wellbeing connect seniors, research partners, and tech companies to identify potential opportunities, help seniors maintain brain health, and socialize. We are rapidly deploying solutions that help strengthen connections, prevent emergencies, and deliver them. Manage your health.

And, as outlined in the Gov Newsoms Master Plan for Aging, social isolation is the number one problem facing older people today, and their ability to virtually communicate with friends and family is mental and physical. It has been found to be important for both mental health.

When I represented District 47 (San Bernardino) in Parliament, I spent my days in the Capitol, paying more attention to the state's elderly care crisis and the burden placed on family caregivers like me. I urged my colleagues to pay.

The capital of global tech innovation is here in the backyard of our saying. Silicon Valley, a major driver of the state’s economy, has more than 1,000 technology companies, 30 of which are on the Fortunes 1000 company list, many of which are common names around the world.

Now is the time for lawmakers from Sacramento to Washington, DC to recognize the true picture of tech companies: large employers and a major driver of state economic growth.

The engineering department is also integratedly involved in all vaccination efforts in our minds. Local governments have relied on leading technology companies to support this set of logistics and data-oriented challenges.

Companies like IBM are providing digital supply chain management technology to help organize vaccine distribution efforts. Google has launched a multi-million dollar fund to combat false information about vaccines, while expanding cloud storage capacity to handle online inflows.

It’s worth investigating the resilience that the California SME community has shown through the pandemic and how the technology platform has been strengthened. When the pandemic began, SMEs adapted and took immediate action, implementing strong security measures to keep their customers safe, community employment, and our economic movements.

This adaptation was largely made possible by digital technology, especially for minority-owned companies that were disproportionately affected by both business closures and health consequences as a result of the pandemic. With no reliable PPP loans for black-owned businesses, digital tools have proven to be the equalizers these local businesses need to keep their lights on.

Now is the time for lawmakers from Sacramento to Washington, DC to recognize the true picture of tech companies. A large employer and a major driver of the state’s economic growth, it has risen to the opportunity to protect vulnerable people and support public health efforts during a pandemic. ..

And before state and federal lawmakers, including the ongoing climate crisis, the need to support the elderly community, the right to vote for minority groups, and other key priorities, we downplay our country’s problems. Technology partners who need to stay focused on advancing into these issues rather than doing so.

Within the next few months, our political leadership needs to work together to encourage further contributions from the technology sector and create an environment that is more welcoming to growth, investment and partnerships.

We need to seize the opportunity to embrace our own industry, which is not only essential to rebuilding the local and national economies, but also proved to be a steady partner through the many challenges we faced together last year. .. — Editor’s Note: Cheryl Brown, a former member of the District 47 State Legislature, is a member of the California Aging Commission. She can be contacted at [email protected]

