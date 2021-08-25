Partially developed at Virginia Tech, the new speaker promises a large, energy-efficient sound | VTx





Of all the energy used to power Bluetooth devices, iPhones, or 70-inch flat-screen TV speakers, 95% is wasted as heat.

While these technologies feature increasingly powerful computer chips and state-of-the-art designs, the internal sound system incorporates the same electrokinetic speakers that were first developed by General Electric in the 1920s. I am.

Guoliang Greg Liuis is working to revolutionize it.

In collaboration with an Israeli team, Virginia Tech chemists have designed a prototype electrostatic speaker that boasts: The thinnest and lightest speaker membrane ever with the highest aspect ratio. Energy efficiency is 10 to 100 times higher. The first bilayer structure of single layer graphene (carbon thickness 1 atom) and high performance polymer. Polymer recycled from cars and bulletproof vests. According to Liu, an assistant professor of chemistry at Virginia Tech, graphene is made from all carbon sources, from supper leftovers to dog excrement.

(For all lumbar puncture fans out there, it turns it into 11.)

Liu, a member of the Nanoscience Program at Virginia Tech’s Institute for Polymer Innovation and the Academy of Integrated Sciences, is doing his best to be a great energy-efficient champion for us to be good citizens of the planet. increase. We want to develop the type of speaker that meets the needs of our energy savvy customers. For example, today’s mobile phone users really want to save energy and have a long battery life.

Single-layer graphene is the ultimate ultra-thin material, about one-third of nanometers (one sheet of paper is about 100,000 nanometers thick), yet extremely strong and conductive. .. The membrane is so thin that it does not require much force or energy to vibrate and produce sound, and can provide high energy efficiency.

But for two years, the daunting task of integrating single-layer graphene membranes into acoustic speaker architecture and electronics has hampered Israeli Waves Audio manager Gabriel Zeltzer. Or, technically, according to Zeltzer, we are trying to understand whether graphene-based heterostructures can be created as self-contained membranes that can replace air with amplitudes and frequencies compatible with small form factor audio devices. bottom.

Around 2016, Zeltzer reconnected with Liuat at the American Physical Society conference in Baltimore. Six years ago, the two briefly collaborated at the Hitachi Global Storage Technologies Research Center in San Jose, California.

They got together for lunch, exchanged stories about the projects they were working on, discovered common interests, and literally grabbed the napkin paper and wrote down the idea of ​​working together. The most important of these was the problem of graphene membranes.

Greg was confident and confident that he would find a suitable polymer to create a polymer / graphene heterostructure that could do the job, Zelzer wrote later.

Zeltzer worked in the engineering department of Bar Ilan University, run by his colleague Doron Naveh, and began sending single-layer graphene to the Lius Lab at Virginia Tech. The Lius team experimented with different polymers and in 2017 developed a process to combine with a graphene substrate to produce 300. -Zeltzer writes a thin nanometer film that delivers a level of sound comparable to classic electromechanical speakers of the same form factor. It not only represented a breakthrough in the field of materials science, but also provided one of the highest energy efficient devices for producing sound.

According to Naveh, the potential of this membrane is immeasurable. Audio applications are just the tip of the iceberg, including advanced optics and quantum mechanical devices that are extremely sensitive in sensing low electrical and optical signals.

Zeltzer likens the energy savings of innovation to the energy savings of LED lights for incandescent light bulbs. In the not too distant future, energy-intensive applications, such as portable and mobile acoustic applications, can be expected to replace the majority of acoustic devices with electrodynamic speakers.

But acoustic speakers are just the opening act of this energy-efficient Lollapalooza. According to Zelzer, further development of optomechanical devices, macroscopic quantum mechanical devices, highly sensitive detectors of physical processes, and new phenomena will undoubtedly have a wider impact, overtaking existing Goliaths, while It shows the true potential of this nanoscale thick David.

The team is currently working to scale up and mass produce these highly technical membrane structures to accommodate millions of devices that may incorporate lab-to-fab-dubbed technology. .. They are expanding the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and Israeli R & D facilities. Despite the challenge, he adds, with partners like Liuand Virginia Tech, I have little doubt.

As for Liu, he is grateful not only for the chemistry that entered the project, but also for the chemistry that reunited him with Zeltzer.

Chemistry connects us with our enthusiasm for science, and we have been working together ever since. I am very fortunate to have great friends like Gabriel.

-Michael Henfil Screenplay Work

