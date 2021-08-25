Hunters Brings $ 30 Million Series B to Grow XDR Security Technology – TechCrunch





As the amount of ransomware and supply chain security attacks grows, organizations need to detect threats more quickly. That’s what Startup Hunters is looking to take advantage of, as the company announced today that it has raised $ 30 million in a Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP).

With offices in Newton, Massachusetts and Tel Aviv, Israel, Hunters was founded in 2018 and has raised a total of $ 50.4 million to date. The company raised $ 5.4 million in seed rounds in May 2019, led by YL Ventures and Bramberg Capital. A $ 15 million Series A round followed by Microsoft M12 and US venture partners in June 2020. An additional growth round was announced in December 2020, with Snowflake Ventures investing in Hunters.

Startups build a technology called Extended Threat Detection and Response (XDR) that captures data from a variety of sources and sensors. All that data is then correlated and analyzed to “hunt” potential indicators of infringement. Hunters co-founder and CEO Uri May explains that his company’s Open XDR platform helps identify the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) that attackers use to access and exploit organizations. Did. The goal is to reduce the time to detect and respond to potential security incidents.

Snowflake’s involvement as an investor and partner with The Ventures and Hunters is one of the reasons that attracted Bessemer to the company. BVP partner Alex Ferrara said that while there are other vendors in the same space as Hunter, no vendor has partnered with cloud data warehouse vendors like his big differentiator, Snowflake. Overall, what makes Hunters an interesting startup for Ferrara and his company is the market conditions and the current state of cyberattacks.

“I’m excited about hunters because I know that ransomware is being institutionalized,” Ferrara told TechCrunch. “Therefore, I think we need something like a hunter who can be more aggressive in a world where many and mid-sized businesses are already at risk.”

Another key market trend that Ferrara sees as a hunter fit is the need to help close the gap between talented security professionals. Hunters technology leverages automation and machine learning to help security analysts become faster and more effective.

May said the new funding would help move hunters to the next stage of startup evolution. So far, he said, the company has achieved its own milestones in customer acquisition and revenue and has found a suitable market for XDR technology. Currently, he is expanding his business and expanding his market entry sales and marketing initiatives and partner initiatives. May also emphasized that he is keen to get through the increasingly noisy security technology business with new innovations that use money to disrupt the market and provide more features to users.

Among the new innovations Hunters are working on are enhanced machine learning technologies to better understand and correlate sources. Extending the source of the Hunters platform is another area where May expects to extend its platform, and more threat intelligence data feeds will be integrated in the future.

“There is a very sophisticated and unique roadmap we are working on regarding innovations related to the research we are doing on cybersecurity,” says May.

