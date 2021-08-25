Samsung Galaxy A21 ignites by plane after landing





Samsung Galaxy A21 was introduced in 2020.

Samsung

Passenger Samsung Galaxy A21 ignited in the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight on Monday after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, forcing crew members to deploy aircraft evacuation slides to remove flight crew members. I did.

Alaska Airlines spokesman told The Associated Press that passengers’ phones “began to overheat and spark” after the flight from New Orleans landed on Monday night. Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, said the device was determined to be the Samsung Galaxy A21.

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“After a lot of digging, I can tell you that the phone was burned beyond recognition,” Cooper saddened in an email. “But during an interview with one of the Seattle Port police officers, the passenger volunteered for the phone to be a Samsung Galaxy A21. Again, I couldn’t see and confirm the wreckage of the device. . “

The Port of Seattle said in a series of tweets Monday night that 128 passengers and six crew members were taken to the terminal by bus. The port said there were no serious injuries from the fire.

A Samsung spokeswoman said the company is aware of the situation and “is conducting a thorough investigation.”

Introduced in April 2020, the Galaxy A21 has a 4,000 mAh battery.

Alaska Airlines did not respond to requests for comment.

The alleged case is reminiscent of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 nightmare five years ago. In 2016, a major South Korean electronics company recalled the device twice, but eventually discontinued the device after dozens of phones exploded or burned due to a defective battery.

Some of the original batteries turned out to be improperly constructed and slightly crushed, but some of the replacements had missing electrical tape or had a sharp metal bit stuck in them. To avoid future problems, the company has created an eight-point battery inspection process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/samsung-galaxy-a21-reportedly-catches-fire-on-plane-after-landing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos