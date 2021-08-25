South Korea set to curb control of Google, Apple Commission





Seoul, South Korea may ban Alphabet Inc’s Google and Apple Inc from charging software developers fees for in-app purchases.

Parliament’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee approved an amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act, called the “Anti-Google Act,” on Tuesday, forcing app store operators with dominant market positions to enforce certain payment systems. It will be banned.

If the bill is approved by the Commission, it will be finalized on Wednesday. South Korean lawmakers began raising the issue of tech giant committee structure in the middle of last year.

Both Apple and Google require software developers using the app store to use their own in-app payment system, which charges up to 30% commission for in-app purchases, so it’s global. Faced with criticism.

Last year, the European Union proposed the Digital Markets Act for app store fees. The rules are designed to affect large corporations, but some European lawmakers are in favor of tightening them, especially to target American tech giants, Reuters said. Reported in the month.

Earlier this month, in the United States, a trio of bipartisan senators submitted a bill to curb app stores for companies they said were too dominated by markets, including Apple and Google.

In South Korea, the domestic market of Android phone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the Google Play store generated about 6 trillion won ($ 5.29 billion) in 2019, according to a government report released last year.

Earlier this year, Google announced that it would reduce the service fees charged to developers in the app store from 30% to 15% with the first $ 1 million in revenue in a year. Apple did a similar move.

For Apple, in-app purchase fees are an important part of the $ 53.8 billion service business, which is a huge expense for some app developers.

In May, an anti-trust lawsuit filed against Apple by the makers of the popular game Fortnite revealed that the game makers paid Apple a $ 100 million fee over two years.

