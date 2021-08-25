California accuses Activision Blizzard of shredding evidence of abuse





California has recently expanded its proceedings against Activision Blizzard, Axios reports. In addition to suing a large game conglomerate over a culture of harassment and abuse of female employees, the Fair Employment and Housing Department is currently considering the treatment of temporary workers.

The updated proceedings allege that Activision Blizzard did not cooperate with the California investigation. Examples of Activision Blizzards nondisclosure agreements, the requirement that employees must talk to the company before contacting the Department of State, and the lack of cooperation of the company include the employment of Wilmer Hale, a union-killing law firm. increase.

Activision Blizzard has also been accused of having personnel personnel destroy documents related to California investigations.

The proceedings will be expanded two weeks after news of the terrible working conditions at Activision Blizzards’ various quality assurance offices. Many hire contract workers rather than office workers to avoid paying benefits. Low wages, long working hours and lack of employment security are bad enough, but some sources also talked about their discriminatory attitude towards transgender workers.

Blizzard’s legacy is everything, you work for Blizzard, are you lucky? An anonymous tester told Kotaku. But in reality, we are always dealing with difficult people in a culture that cares little about mental health and always expects a smile similar to retail. The only way to truly change this is to change the culture and attitude of the person in charge.

Activision Blizzard, which develops and publishes slate for well-known games such as Tony Hawks Pro Skater, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch, has been criticized as a lightning rod after the first July 20 lawsuit in California came to light. It has become. Since then, employees have gone on a large-scale strike, a second proceeding has been filed, and some notable because of their alleged role in fostering or continuing abuse. The person has left the company.

But hey, with the new Call of Duty coming out, I don’t think everything is bad. Activisions have shown their favor by obscuring the fact that they are involved in game development. What a company!

Update (August 24, 2021, 7:03 pm ET): A spokesman for Activision Blizzard provided Kotaku with a statement regarding the expansion of the proceedings. Fully included below.

Through our involvement with DFEH, we have responded to all appropriate requests to support reviews, despite reforms to ensure that the workplace is comfortable and safe for all employees. .. These changes continue today and include:

Several high-level personnel transfers Renewal of recruitment and recruitment practices that require a diverse interview panel Training and improvement of personnel and compliance staff Expanding and improving research capabilities Off-site research teams to support increased independence Restructuring departments to support increased accountability Strengthening the review process, including assessments Percentage of managers by employees Clear boundaries of workplace behavior with a zero-tolerance approach to harassment and other reduced or neglected behavior increase.

We strive to be a company that recognizes and admires the diverse talents and perspectives that lead to the creation of great entertainment that is globally appealing. We provided DFEH with clear evidence that there is no gender-based wage or promotion gap. Our senior leadership is becoming more diverse and the number of women playing key leadership roles throughout the company is increasing.

We share DFEH’s goal of a safe and comprehensive workplace that rewards our employees fairly and is committed to setting an example that others can follow.

In a follow-up email, the spokesperson also denied California’s allegation that Activision Blizzard shredded evidence essential to the case.

