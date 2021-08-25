Douglas County has reopened its test site as COVID-19 cases surged across North Georgia WSB-TV Channel 2.





Douglas County, Georgia — Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and the prevalence of delta mutations, some people are having a hard time getting tested.

In Douglas County, local customs have returned to public parks, freeing up more space and meeting more people.

On Tuesday, there were people on Channel 2 Steve Galebach meandering through Dialic Park trying to find a free COVID-19 test.

Pamela Willis, Department of Family Medicine and Respiratory Medicine, Douglas County, said she was trying to meet this need and meet as many people as possible. I have a lot of symptoms.

Willis said he has been testing up to 350 patients a day since reopening the drive-through test site last week.

They want to make sure that everyone in Douglas County has access to the COVID-19 test, and they see many vaccinated people appearing.

According to Willis, if they are worried, preparing for a trip, or exposed, they are only to make them comfortable and help them leave the hospital.

Douglas County Pulmonary has been using the same test site until May, confirming the same number as during peak surges earlier this year.

But by the beginning of the summer, it was so late that they packed up and returned to the clinic, doing only about five tests a day.

Over the next few weeks, test sites have been unable to handle traffic due to a significant increase in the need for testing. So they contacted the county and helped ensure that the park was up again.

According to Willis, this allows you to create double lines and move a bit faster.

The Douglas County site opens daily at 8am and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis until around 4pm most days.

All you need is an ID card and a health insurance card. The results of the COVID-19 test will usually be returned within 48 hours.

