Japanese company ispace announces new bigger moonlander





A Japanese company already aiming for the moon has announced a more ambitious plan for a larger and better lunar module.

Tokyo-based company ispace unveiled its next-generation “Series 2” robot Moonlander at the 36th Space Symposium on Tuesday (August 24th) in Colorado Springs. A 9-foot (2.7-meter) high spacecraft capable of carrying a payload of 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms) on the moon will debut in 2024 on ispace’s third lunar mission.

“Looking into the near future, Series 2 will not only enhance our capabilities, but will also enable us to provide more access and opportunities to our customers,” said Takeshi Sakata, founder and CEO of ispace. He said in a statement. “Series 2 is a positive step towards a diverse and sustainable cislunar ecosystem.”

Moon Timeline: Human Exploration of the Moon

ispace’s first lunar mission will be launched next year on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. In that flight, the ispace Series 1 lander will deliver payloads for the United Arab Emirates Rashid Rover and various other customers to the moon.

The lander for that mission is currently undergoing final assembly at a German facility, an ispace representative said in a statement Tuesday. The company is aiming to launch a second lunar mission in 2023, which will also fly on Falcon 9.

After that, the moonlight shines in Series 2. Series 2 will be developed by ispace in partnership with American technology companies General Atomics and Draper. Work on the new lander is already on track. In June, an ispace representative said it passed an important milestone known as a preliminary design review.

Series 2 “has a modular payload design with multiple payload bays, enabling flexibility and optimization for a wide range of government, commercial and scientific customers,” said an ispace representative in the same statement. I have.

“In particular, the lander aims to be one of the first commercial lunar modules to survive the night of the moon and is designed to land on the far side or the other side of the moon, including the polar regions. “They added.

The polar regions are of great interest to NASA as it works to establish a lasting and sustainable human presence on and around the Moon through the Artemis program. This is because the permanently shadowed floors of many polar craters are thought to contain large amounts of water ice, an important resource for lunar development.

NASA plans to send a variety of scientific and technological hardware to the Moon on a robotic commercial spacecraft over the next few years to support the ambitious Artemis effort. ispace hopes Series 2 will be an attractive option for space agencies booking these vehicles through a program called Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS).

Kyle Acierno, CEO of ispace US, a Denver-based subsidiary, said: Same statement.

“Nearly 30 team members are strong [at ispace US], We continue to grow in the United States and are focused on expanding collaboration with our US partners, “said Asielno.

Mike Wall is the author of “Out There” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustrated by Karl Tate), a book on the quest for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @ michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom or Facebook.

