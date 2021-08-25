Want to download Windows 11? Not so fast.You need to do this first





Before you download Windows 11, you need to perform two more steps.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, will be available in October as a free upgrade to operating systems that already use Windows 10 (how to download Windows 11 for free, and compatible with your computer). Find out how to check if you have sex). However, unlike Windows 10 (which you can also download for free if you want), if you have a Windows 11 home account (most people use it on their personal device), Become. Before you actually get started, you need to perform some additional steps.

Windows 11 requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection before setting up the operating system (besides the usual hardware requirements).

The process is a bit different than in the last few years, but it’s not difficult and you’ll have access to all the new features in Windows 11. The OS includes new, more streamlined design and updated features such as Android app support, easy switching between multiple virtual desktops, and better multitasking.

Here’s what you need to do before you upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 Home:

First create a Microsoft account (or sign in to your account)

Before you can download Windows 11, you need to create a free Microsoft account.

Microsoft

You need a Microsoft account to set up Windows 11 Home. This gives you access to Microsoft products and services. please do not worry. It’s free to create.

Previously, you could opt out of creating a Microsoft account and use a local account instead (although the process wasn’t intuitive). On Windows 11, it seems that you need to create a Microsoft account to get started. You can then delete your Microsoft account if necessary and sign in with your local account. This does not affect how the OS is used, but it does not allow content to be synced across multiple devices. With a Microsoft account, you can easily transfer from your old PC to your new PC and have more sign-in options.

With versions built for Microsoft 11 Pro and the enterprise, you don’t need to sign in to your Microsoft account.

Here’s how to create a free Microsoft account before Windows 11 is released:

1. Go to account.microsoft.com and go to account.microsoft.com[サインイン]Click.

2.[作成]Tap to create a new account. (If you already have an account, you can sign in here.)

3. Enter your email address. Or if you want to create a new email address (shown as @ outlook.com) through Microsoft[新しい電子メールアドレスを取得する]Click, enter what you need,[次へ]Click.

4. Create a password and[次へ]Click.

5. Enter the country / region and date of birth,[次へ]Click.

6. Confirm the confirmation code by email and[次へ]Click.

that’s it!

Then connect to the internet

You need an internet connection to set up Windows 11 for the first time.

Sarah Tew / CNET

You also need an internet connection to download Windows 11 Home (and create a Microsoft account). The reason for this is that, like the newer versions of Windows 10, Windows 11 is primarily delivered as Windows Update.

According to Microsoft, the Internet is also required to perform future updates and take advantage of some of the new features in Windows 11, but none of them have been specified yet.

This requirement can be a problem for those who lack easy internet access. However, after connecting for initial setup, you do not need to reconnect if you do not need it (although you need to get important security updates to prevent the vulnerability).

If you have downloaded Windows 11 to your current computer, make sure you are connected to the internet before starting the process. If you purchased a new Windows 11 computer after the OS was released to the public, you will be prompted to connect to the Internet during setup.

For more information, check out the comparison between Windows 11 and Windows 10, all the information about upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11, and all the Windows 11 features you needed but couldn’t get.

