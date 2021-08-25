Tomorrow, Best Buy will be restocking a large number of Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs.





A major restock of Nvidia RTX 30 Series graphics cards will take place tomorrow, August 26, 2021, at the US Best Buy store. Drops include very popular graphics cards such as the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. Beware of tired PC builders.

GeForce graphics cards are limited to one per customer and can only be used in specific locations, not one per SKU in particular. We hope this alleviates the crazy dash to checkout that was expected in online retail last year. That said, I suspect a few people will arrive at dawn in search of a chance to get a new GPU.

A complete list of participating stores can be found on the Best Buy website. Or, if you want to live a dangerous life, you can remove it from the leaked inventory list by location released by your Twitter account GPU Restock.

Below is the best buy inventory number and store list for the Founders Edition 3000 Series in-store restocks.Orders for a total of approximately 17,000 unit seats are as follows: 3090, 3080, 3070, 3060 Ti, 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti https://t.co/ LMOQMjwI9bpic.twitter.com/w1PI7FtLNE August 24, 2021

see next

According to this helpful spreadsheet, Best Buy will take stock of RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti. Between 10 and 50 respectively, depending on location.

However, according to this information, the RTX 3060 12GB is out of stock.

Tips and advice

(Image credit: Future)

How to buy a graphics card: Tips for buying a graphics card in the barren silicon landscape of 2021

Best Buy is the best retailer for Nvidia Founder’s Edition graphics cards, so it’s expected to hit the shelves tomorrow. The leak mentioned above also suggests that fact, but Best Buy hasn’t confirmed this on its website.

You need to get up early to get it. The staff will start distributing tickets that guarantee the graphic card from 7:30 am on the day, and the store will open from 8 am. This is all local time, depending on the store in question.

Once all the tickets have been distributed and the graphics card has been considered, this round of replenishment is over. God’s speed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/au/a-massive-restock-of-nvidia-rtx-30-series-gpus-is-happening-at-best-buy-tomorrow/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos