Scuf Instinct Pro Xbox Series X / S Controller: Kotaku Review





Be mindful of your huge hands. The controller is normal size. Photo: Mike Fahey / Kotaku

Since 2011, Scuf Gaming has been known for producing some of the highest quality third-party console controllers and holding a tremendous number of controller patents. ScufInstinct and Instinct Pro were the first companies to try to create an elite-level controller for the Xbox Series X / S console, which almost nailed it.

What is Scuf Gaming?

We’ve been writing about Scuf controllers on Kotaku for years, testing both the PlayStation 4 controller and the answer to the original Xbox Elite Wireless controller. We also covered patent infringement proceedings against Valve and Steam controllers. Valve has been ordered to pay Scuf $ 4 million.

Scuf Gaming is an Atlanta-based peripheral manufacturer founded in 2011 that does two things. One is to create a highly configurable and usually very expensive controller for the Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The second is to collect patents for the game, like a baseball card. The company owns over 100 patents on game controller rear or paddles, side saxophone buttons, trigger stops, etc., limiting the distance the controller must travel to activate. The company has an entire page of its patent-only website. Do you know Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controller? Most of the technology that makes it very elite has been licensed by Scuf.

Purchased by Corsair Components in 2019, Scuf has become an integral part of Corsairs’ evil gaming hardware empire, including Origin PC and streaming device maker Elgato.

What is a Scuf Instinct Pro Controller?

Scuf Instinct Pro is a combination of wired and wireless controllers designed for PC and Xbox Series X / S consoles. The latest version of Scufs is working on the production of its own Xbox Elite wireless controller. There are actually two models of Instinct. There’s the $ 200 Instinct Pro with trigger stops and texture grips, and the $ 170 non-Pro Instinct without these two features.

Without the metal paddle, it wouldn’t look like a meat slicer when viewed from behind. Photo: Scuf Gaming

Both Instinct models have four buttons on the back of the controller. They are Scufs’ beloved patent babies. It used to be a long metal paddle, but now it’s a cute little button that you can easily operate with your middle finger. Below the battery compartment, Instinct Pro uses a battery instead of a rechargeable battery and has buttons for quickly switching between three different button configuration profiles. A small silver switch next to the battery bay locks the controller’s trigger so you don’t have to move it to activate it. This is great for shooters.

There are so many faceplate colors for this. Photo: Scuf Gaming

The front of the Scuf Instinct Pro looks a lot like a standard Xbox Series X / S controller, from shared buttons to one-piece directional discs. A mute button for headset users has been added. This is a great feature.

How does the Scuf Instinct Pro controller feel?

What sets the Scuf Instinct Pro apart from the standard Xbox Series X / S controller is the removable faceplate. Not only can you switch the look of your controller with different covers and analog stick rings, but you can also replace analog sticks of different sizes and shapes. There are two convex rods in the package, but the convex rods are garbage, so I immediately discarded them.

It’s embarrassing, so don’t look there. Photo: Scuf Gaming

Apart from these groovy little back buttons, the Scuf Instinct Pro controller feels like an official Xbox controller with a textured grip. The form factor is almost the same as my standard Xbox Series X / S gamepad. Despite its modular design, the Instinct Pro has a nice solid feel to it. The weight is good.

I was worried that the little button on the back might not be as satisfying as the old Scuf model or the metal paddle of Microsoft’s Elite Wireless Controller, but it’s actually decent and unobtrusive. You can feel them there, but they don’t feel like they’re in the way.

Is the Scuf Instinct Pro controller better than the standard Xbox Series X / S controller?

If you’re looking for additional features, more buttons, and customization options, Instinct Pro has the original Xbox Series X / S controller. If you don’t need any of these, a standard controller is fine.

Is the Scuf Instinct Pro controller better than the Elite Wireless 2 controller?

This is a much harder call. First, the Microsofts Elite Wireless 2 is $ 20 cheaper than the $ 200 Instinct Pro. Elite Wireless 2 has multiple hair trigger stops, as opposed to Instinct Pro on or off. Also, the Elite Wireless 2 has adjustable analog stick tension, but the Instinct Pro doesn’t.

Seriously, my hands are huge. Photo: Mike Fahey / Kotaku

That said, I like the little hump button on the back of the Instinct Pro, and my custom faceplate is much cleaner than the Elite Wireless 2. If you want to make a statement on your controller, Instinct Pro is the way to go. go.

Need to buy a Scuf Instinct Pro controller?

Look at the people, I’m not going to tell you what to do with your money. If it was up to me, you would be spending all your time modifying robots from Japan that shipped directly to my front door. What I mean is that you won’t be disappointed if you drop $ 200 on Scufs’s gorgeous new Xbox Series X / S or PC controller. Its solid pro-grade controller that feels like something Microsoft might make, not just because Scuf owns most of the patents on what Microsoft makes anyway.

