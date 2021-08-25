First Impressions of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung Hear





Flexible displays have been unveiled at trade fairs for over a decade, and Samsung has been responsible for making good use of them, starting with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold in 2019.

Fast-forwarding for today, Samsung is arguably the industry leader when it comes to foldable smartphones. Sure, Motorola and Huawei have also released a foldable phone version, but with the same urgency as Samsung, it doesn’t look like they’re innovating and launching a new and improved device. The company recently launched the third generation of the Galaxy Z Fold and the second generation of the Z Flip foldable phone. I’ve been using both for a few days and this is enough time to make my first impression.

Let’s start with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This new model is said to be lighter than its predecessor and more durable thanks to the new armor aluminum frame. I haven’t used the previous model very personally, but what I can say is that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 feels incredibly solid and rugged. Folding the display gives you peace of mind and no unnecessary flex on any panel. The phantom black color looks great and the matte finish doesn’t attract fingerprints very much.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has some software tricks to improve multitasking

One of the most notable changes in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is that the outer display or cover screen now supports a refresh rate of 120Hz, similar to the main folding screen, as Samsung calls it. That is. The resolution is HD + only, but the content looks pretty sharp. Entering on this screen is a bit difficult due to its narrow width, but you may get used to it over time. The camera, buttons, speakers, and ports are all arranged like a standard phone, but the real magic is inside.

The folding mechanism opens, displaying a 7.6-inch QXGA + resolution (2208×1768) AMOLED panel. With a layer of ultra-thin (UTG) glass on top of the panel, Samsung claims it’s up to 80% more durable than previous models. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also supports Samsung’s S Pen stylus. This is the first foldable one, but you’ll need to buy a special Fold edition S Pen or S Pen Pro as it comes with the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Tab. It does not work. The creases along the folding axis are still visible, but are barely noticeable when the display is on or when the content is viewed from the front.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Under Display Camera Shows Under Bright Background

Another big addition is the under-display selfie camera. When displaying bright content, the pixel density in that area is much lower than in the rest of the display, so you’ll see a circular camera, but if the background is dark, like watching a video, it’s completely non-existent. It will be displayed. When it comes to camera quality, it’s not as good as an outer display hole punch camera, but I’m still holding my judgment for a complete review.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is very few and is specifically aimed at users who love multitasking and don’t mind carrying awkward devices. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is for a completely different set of people looking for a more compact smartphone. I’ve used the first Galaxy Z Flip for a few days and compared to that, the improvements in the new model are definitely noticeable.

First of all, this is the second generation of flips, as the name suggests. The most useful change in my opinion is the larger 1.9-inch cover screen compared to the previous model’s 1.1-inch display. It has the same number of pixels, but the new panel is larger and much more responsive, allowing you to preview emails, add widgets, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 feels the same as the previous model, but more sophisticated

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 weighs the same as its predecessor, but actually gets a little thicker when unfolded. The camera is said to be better, but we’ll test this in a full review. There are many other colors, but at the time of this article’s publication, only a few are available in India. The matte finish of the aluminum frame looks beautiful and is much more sophisticated than the glossy finish of the previous model.

The foldable display is also fitted with the latest UTG glass and supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The hinges are less elastic than before, but require both hands to open. The foldable display looks great and the colors are punchy. Yes, the creases are still visible, but only if they are visible off-axis.

Samsung uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC on both models, providing speedy performance and 5G support. Another upgrade common to both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the fact that they both have a water resistant IPX8 rating. Another first for a foldable phone.

Samsung’s latest foldable feels more sophisticated and premium. But are they ready for mass adoption?

Samsung’s first-generation Galaxy Fold was like a proof-of-concept and statement piece, but now the latest generation feels ready for mass adoption. The same is true for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It doesn’t feel like a one-off luxury product that someone might buy just for novelty. There are still many tests to be done to see how these phones live in the real world, but so far it looks positive. Don’t forget to check out the full reviews in the near future. Here’s a closer look at the performance of these new foldable software, cameras, and batteries.

