Fortnite: Where to find books about explosions





Looking for a book about explosions on Fortnite? Fortnite Season 7 is on track and this week Epic is looking for this explosive reading. The alien invasion seems to be going on so far, and humanity … had to be original.

I don’t think Barnes & Noble will sell you anarchist cookbooks, but thankfully, once you know where to look, you can easily complete this week’s 12 challenges.

To complete this challenge, you will need to find two books on explosions. You can find them in DirtyDocks and SteamyStacks, but read the full guide for the exact location.

A hot and humid stack book about the location of the explosion

(Image credit: Epic GAmes)

Head to the power lines that run from Steamy Stacks to Dirty Docks and a small double-decker building at the end of the pylon. If you look for the stairs on the first floor of the building, you’ll see a book about a pair of crates exploding (a common book with a llama icon).

(Image credit: Epic Games) Dirty Dock book about the location of the explosion

(Image credit: Epic GAmes)

Head to the shipping container area in the center of the Dirty Dock. If you look for garbage dumplings at the west entrance of the area, you’ll see a book about explosions on the ground.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

That’s all you need to complete this challenge. Due to your trouble, you will get 30,000 XP. See the Fortnite section for more challenge guides and news about the latest skins, events and more. Did you see Rick and Morty’s Morty finally added as a skin?

