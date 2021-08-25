The Fitbit Charge 5 looks like the best Fitbit (at least until you get a Wear OS watch)





The Fitbit Charge 5 adds an ECG and color display. At the moment, it seems to be Fitbit’s best tracker.

Fitbit

Fitbit makes too many fitness trackers. However, the trajectory may have changed as the company was acquired by Google. In the future, the app may appear on Google Wear OS, and eventually Fitbit may create its own new Google-powered watch. Until then, the Fitbit Charge 5 may be your best bet. The more expensive Fitbit Sense introduced last year adds a sensor, but at a fraction of the price and much smaller in size.

The Charge 5, which arrives in the fall but is now available for pre-order, is Fitbit’s updated version of the fitness band’s Charge line. The design, which was revealed early in this month’s leak, is thicker than the recent Fitbit Luxe, but has more features and sensors. There are no additional watch faces and apps for the Versa 3 and Sense, but that’s fine. Fitbit may move away from them as they move to Wear OS watches.

Charge 5 checks your heart rate and blood oxygen, tracks your sleep, and features GPS and Fitbit Pay contactless payments (except Google Pay). Battery life is 7 days, which is 2 days better than the recent Fitbit Luxe. In addition to the OLED color display, we will also add an ECG (also known as EKG or electrocardiogram) sensor and an EDA (Electrocardiographic Activity) sensor for stress.

The ECG is already a popular smartwatch sensor that spot-checks for arrhythmias but does not detect heart attacks or other heart diseases. EDA is a more sensor that Fitbit uses to spot check for signs of stress. You don’t need EDA because Fitbit already calculates your daily stress score with our premium subscription health service, but you can take into account Fitbit’s desire for future mindfulness and wellness features. Both sensors read by holding a steel contact point on the side of the tracker.

The Charge 5 has touchscreen swipe and tap-based navigation with no physical buttons. This was annoying on Fitbit Luxe with the same interface, but it should be easier to control on the larger screen Charge 5. It comes with several apps such as timers and stopwatches, and many watch faces that can be exchanged from the Fitbit app.

The Charge 5 features GPS, heart rate, and almost all Fitbit high-end features. However, there is no microphone for receiving voice commands or calls.

Fitbit

Charge 5 removes some Fitbit Sense features from the table. There is no microphone for voice commands or phone calls, and no skin temperature sensor. But otherwise it looks like a total fitness tracker package.

More interesting news about Fitbit is the new preparation score. This is a metric that deploys to other Fitbit devices when you use your company’s premium subscription service. It calculates a daily score that indicates whether you should exercise hard or rest. The app also recommends training and meditation in combination with daily preparation, and also provides a minute goal for the day’s personalized active zone (this is Fitbit’s way of calculating moderate to intense physical activity. ). The readiness score is calculated based on activity data, sleep data, and fluctuations in heart rate during sleep. Fitbit, on the other hand, already has a stress score for daily feedback on wellness / stress levels and a sleep score for analyzing sleep quality.

Watch features such as long-term metric trends, training, and readiness scores continue to require Fitbit’s paid premium subscription service. Calm is Fitbit’s latest subscription partner. Premium will soon have 30 mindfulness and meditation activities. Charge 5 includes a 6-month premium service for purchase, but you must be either a new customer or a customer who has discontinued the current service to use it.

Fitbit also announced that it will beta-test the snoring detection capabilities of its microphone-equipped Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense watches in the coming months. This allows you to listen and recognize sleep disorders. Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 also has snoring detection, but it uses the paired phone’s microphone to listen during sleep. Fitbit works with watches.

Currently playing: Watch this: Samsung’s One UI Watch Sneak Peak

4:17

