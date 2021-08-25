Otter.ai aims to transform the conference by transcription





Everyone in an online meeting is trying to get their assistant. Otter.ai today announced the release of Otter Assistant for Cisco Webex for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Otter Business Plan users. This tool quietly attends all meetings, transcribes all discussions, keeps minutes, and shares them with everyone, even when no users are present.

Speech conversion and recording services have been available as an addition to the product for some time. Google will generate closed captions in real time. Transcription options for Teams and Jitsi are also available. Otter announced a product for Zoom in May and is now expanding to other platforms.

Otter wants to create tools that are more cohesive and open-minded. This tool can provide more competent assistant agencies. The tool can also monitor meetings with a human calendar and join in front of users like a great assistant.

Sam Liang, founder and CEO of Otter.ai, said in an interview that the goal is to have assistants automatically join with minimal configuration. He explained that he wanted to go beyond transcription.

He said he was focused on enabling conference collaboration within Otter.ai.

The service also allows you to take screenshots and insert them as illustrations in your meeting notes. Users can also add their own text notes or highlight specific sections of important dialogs.

Otters products are offered in several layers, with higher levels having the ability to tune natural language processing algorithms to improve performance. Professional and business level users can add custom vocabulary. This is a useful option for discussions that include acronyms and terminology filled with terms developed only by insiders. The business hierarchy starts at $ 20 per user per month.

Understand the meaning of the meeting

The service also provides a more sophisticated search engine, so users can drill down into transcripts to find out what certain people have said at a particular time. Transcriptions for all platforms (Meet, Zoom, Teams, Webex) are stored in a central location and can be automatically shared via services such as Dropbox. You can access all documents with any search.

One user called Otter a super-index of conversation, “Liang said. Otter works in a hybrid work world, so you can use it wherever you meet, whether you meet in person in the office or on virtually any video platform or mobile device.

Does this make everyone more cautious about what they say at the meeting when they find that their assistant is recording everything quietly? Or do you unleash your ability to interact without worrying about typing notes desperately?

Otter Assistant covers users, Liang explained. So you can focus on collaboration and engagement during the meeting. Users can also take notes if they are unable to attend the meeting or join the meeting late.

