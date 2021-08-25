Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 Review: Folding Fun





We all use the phone on the can. It’s not shameful to admit it. Sometimes you just stare at the cat casually pushing it out of the countertop, and sometimes you respond to Slack notifications. I usually wait until I get back to the comfort of my desk, as there are some tasks that I generally hate to do on my phone. It’s until Samsung’s new foldable phone enters the bathers, photo.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is in the shape of the ancient Nokia E90 Communicator. It’s tall and looks like a remote control, but it opens like a book and displays a vast 7.3-inch screen. There is also a narrow screen on the front for when you don’t need screen space (or when you don’t have two freehands). Selling? Convert your phone to a mini tablet anywhere.

Two days after using it, the bathroom was where this premise was clicked. I was replying to the email, but I had to see the attachment at the same time. On a regular phone, you could switch between attachments and emails, but that’s a hassle, especially if you’re trying to browse the text in attachments. Using the cramped split-screen mode isn’t too much fun.

However, I used Fold3 to open the phone, place the attachment on the right side of the screen, and place the email draft on the left side. You don’t have to remember anything or interact with the app. Hooray! I’ve done many of these tasks in Fold3, but I usually saved them for my laptop or PC. I’m not always in the bathroom! Sometimes I’m lying in bed before the day starts, or I’m out for a walk with my dog. And it’s not necessarily work-related.

I also used Samsung’s other foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It’s not a productivity tool, it’s a smartphone that actually fits in almost every pocket. These two gadgets, an iteration of their predecessor, have reached maturity and are the first foldable phones to recommend to anyone who can keep prices down.

go Ape

Flip3 uses the familiar clamshell design.

Photo: Samsung

Of the two foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is more attractive. It’s fun, colorful and stylish, not to mention the fascinating $ 1,000. This is one of the cheapest prices I’ve ever seen for a device in this category. (The accessories look great as well.) Above all, it’s compact. Fold a regular rectangular smartphone in half so that the top edge goes down to fit the bottom edge. That is Flip3. How can you hate it?

When folded, it’s about the size and thickness of a Post-it stack. It can fit almost anywhere. Yeah, even those skinny jeans you can put those cargo pants back in storage. Every time I put it on my desk or nightstand, I was impressed by the lack of space. If you’ve ever complained about the size of your smartphone these days, this is a good solution. I also really like the physics of opening and closing the phone. I noticed that I was playing with my hands when I wasn’t using it, like a super expensive fidget spinner.

