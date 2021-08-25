Where to destroy dummies with IO weapons





Where to destroy target dummies with Fortnite IO weapons

This week, Fortnite Legendary Quests will let players collect a variety of vandalism, anti-vandalism and books.

For the purposes of this guide, be sure to indicate where you can find target dummies to destroy and where you can find IO weapons to destroy them.

IO weapon location

First, you’ll need a weapon to destroy the dummy, so handle it well. These include:

Pulse Rifle: “Invention from IO, the defender of the self-proclaimed island. IO boasts that this weapon is effective, whether aimed or not. Reliability is an important feature. They insist. ”Recon Scanner:“ Fire a reconnaissance bolt that marks the diameter of all enemies (and chests) and investigate the area from a safe distance. Limited to the number of bolts that can be removed at one time. But don’t worry about finding it. Details: The reconnaissance scanner will automatically regenerate the bolt. “Railgun:” This sniper can shoot through the surface, but this breakthrough is in the eye. It’s balanced by the visible targeting beam. It’s not a surprise from the IO, it does additional damage to the saucer. ”

These are throughout the map, but if you want a better shot, go to one of the satellite compounds.

IO weapon satellite position

At any of these locations, there is a special IO chest that can plunder IO weapons. You can also get these weapons by eliminating and looting IO guards.

Where to find the target dummy

You need to destroy a total of 4 target dummies to complete this challenge. Fortunately, there are many more than those scattered throughout the map. Here are all the places.

Corny Complex / Dangerous Reel Location

This is a great place to find a target dummy, as you can shoot a total of 8 shots in a very small area. Four of these are in the Corney Complex and four are in the Risky Reel. Obviously, if someone else reaches these first, you won’t be able to shoot them.

There is also a satellite compound just south of Risky Reel or southeast of the Corney Complex.

Target dummy

As you can see, the four dummies in the Corny Complex line up near the silo in the center of the place. This is the fastest way to complete this task, but you can choose from other locations.

Weeping forest

Target dummy

Here are four more target dummies. The two are in the tree next to the northernmost lodge. Two are to the south of the trailer, hidden in trees by the hills.

Stubby swamp

Target dummy

Finally, four more dummies can be found around the Slurpy Swamp, or what remains in the Slurpy Swamp after the aliens hit it.

Two of the target dummies are near the dock on the west side of the location. The two are on the southeastern side of the southern hills of the town.

Just southwest of Slurpy Swamp is a satellite compound, which is also a good choice.

Destroy 4 of these with IO weapons and get 30,000 XP to move on to the next challenge of finding a book about explosions. You can read our handy guide for that challenge here.

Happy hunting, young Padawan!

Also, what do you think: Is the Fortnites challenge too easy?

