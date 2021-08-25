Dr. Disrespect says he is complaining of a single contraction after last year’s ban





Image: Dr Disrespect / Kotaku

I don’t want to know why game streamer Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch, as I’ve heard that a celebrity who doesn’t care has died. Sure, you might just want him to leave, but still … what if it’s really terrible? Well, the streamer clearly learned the reason, so we might know right away. And he’ll sue Twitch over it.

Herschel Beahm IV (because he is) is famous for being banned by Twitch in June 2020. At that time, Kotaku reported that the ban was permanent. But as always, there was no reason for the viewer or the streamer himself.

At the time, Twitch simply said, “Similar to our process, if there is evidence that the streamer has acted in violation of community guidelines or terms of service, we will take appropriate action.” These apply to all streamers, regardless of their status or prominence in the community.

Naturally, rumors began to swirl.

As Dot Esports noticed, Beahm said in a recent stream on YouTube’s new home that he learned that Twitch was very opposed last year. Apparently, he has been known for months now.

Using some technical jargon, he was suing for sexual intercourse from them, he explains.

According to Dot Esports, Beahm has been very evasive of this issue last year and rarely mentions it on YouTube streams or refuses to answer questions about it when talking to the media. was. Shortly before the ban, he endorsed the dangerous Gibberish due to lack of information about the coronavirus, Dr. Thomas Cowan, author of a book so stupid that it has titles like New Biology of Cancer and Water. And a toxic idiot and conspirator David Icke. However, in an interview with PC Gamer, Beahm tried to deny that this was involved in the ban before the PR handler disconnected him.

A month later, he returned to streaming and now has a base of 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube, which is undoubtedly greatly boosted by the controversy. However, Beahm said in a recent stream that he created only a quarter of what he brought to Twitch.

In the same clip, he’s blacklisted and shadow-banned, all sorts of unproven conspiracy ideas, without bothering the viewer with where, how, or why. Is incorporated. But he also claims that he is having a hard time getting a major sponsor, given what everyone knows about him first. He is banned for unknown reasons.

So he’s suing Twitch. The exact case he believes he has is not clear. If you can prove that Twitch violates our Terms of Service, there’s very little you can bring to court. And, of course, it will reveal the reason. Given that Beahm claims to know the reason, but doesn’t seem to want to say what it is yet, perhaps to make it public knowledge on his part. There is some resistance to.

Of course, Twitch recently said it has promised to improve the silence over the ban. Many streamers remain unaware of the rules that can unknowingly violate and suddenly lose income. The situation at Beahms is certainly more unique, and with his legitimate attempts, it will be difficult to look away from a slow-motion car accident.

