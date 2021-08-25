PS5 and Xbox Series X are available from Wal-Mart (Updated: Sold Out)





August 25, 1:06 ET Update: Wal-Mart seems to have sold out both the Xbox Series X and PS5 iterations of the day. Please be sure to let us know when the next opportunity comes.

Wal-Mart offers gamers the opportunity to get their PS5 and Xbox Series X today Wednesday, August 25th, at 12:00 pm EST / 9:00 am PST. It’s when the first wave of the console becomes available, but retailers are known to release several consecutive waves every 10 minutes (12:10 PM, 12:20 PM, etc.) as usual. Try to sign in before things start, so enter your address and payment information to make the checkout process as quick as possible. You may be able to get the console by loading the site and opening the page within the Walmarts mobile app at the same time.

If you’re looking for a Sony PS5, Wal-Mart has a $ 499.99 version with a Blu-ray disc drive for gaming discs and movies, and a digital version for $ 399.99, which is cheaper and a bit cheaper because it doesn’t have a disc drive. I have. Writer.

Playstation 5

Sony’s flagship next-generation console, including a disk drive, allows you to play both digital and physics games on your PS4 and PS5.

Playstation 5 digital version

The PS5 Digital Edition costs $ 400. Compared to the PS5, this console is $ 100 cheaper and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive.

You can stock up on your cart with some PS5 games and accessories from Walmart:

Whether you have an Xbox Series X or want to get two consoles today, Wal-Mart will stock it with the PS5 at 12:00 EST. This model costs $ 499.99 and, like the PS5, has a Blu-ray drive for gaming discs and movies. Also, the 1TB SSD is larger than the Series S with 512GB of storage.

Xbox series X

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console and serves as the most powerful (and largest) option for $ 500. Series S aims for smooth 1440p performance, while Series X focuses on fast 4K gameplay.

It’s a good idea to pick up a second controller, like this $ 59 shock blue wireless model. Otherwise, you’ll need to purchase an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This allows you to quickly download a dizzying amount of games. New subscribers can get the first month for just $ 1 and then online multiplayer for $ 14.99 per month, giving them access to the Game Pass on both their PC and console.

Rugged wireless gaming headsets may make your game even more enjoyable. Good luck today!

