Phone Upgrade Guide: Buy Now or Wait?





It’s almost the phone season when tech companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung hit us with flashy marketing campaigns to convince us to upgrade.

Their new phones are a little different, but the pitch is always about the same. This new phone is faster, in addition to a more sophisticated camera and brighter screen, so the phone you have is no longer enough. So give the old one to a less tech-savvy member of your family or redeem your credit for a shiny new gadget.

This hype cycle creates an annual dilemma. Is it time to upgrade? Everyone knows that after a few years, our phones no longer work as they used to. You may not be able to run the latest apps. It may slow down. Some components, such as touch screens, can start to fail.

At some point, getting a new phone becomes practical if you have too many negatives or the cost of repairing a broken part is too high. However, in many cases, you may not need to upgrade because you can carefully fix the elements that make you dissatisfied with your phone.

In any case, take your time to guide and ponder your personal situation, not the charm of the phone season.

In general, you need to escape from linking upgrades as follows: Hey, a new iPhone is out. Now is the time to think about it, said Nick Guy, senior staff writer for WireCutter, a sister publication of the New York Times testing the product. I have no problem getting a call later.

Here are some questions to ask yourself and some practical advice to help you consider this decision.

Am I dissatisfied with my phone?

The first and most important step is to measure your satisfaction with your phone. If there are factors that make you unhappy, dig into the problem.

Many of the causes of dissatisfaction with your phone can be fixed, so it’s helpful to know the solution. Two of the most common frustrations and their remedies are:

If your device is slow or doesn’t last all day, one of the easiest and most affordable solutions is to replace the battery. The Apple Store replaces iPhone batteries for $ 50 to $ 70, and many independent technicians can repair Apple and Android phone batteries for about the same price.

Replacing the battery will greatly extend the life and speed of your device. Due to the finite life of the battery, it is advisable to replace the battery every 2-3 years anyway. Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit, who publishes gadget repair procedures, said.

Another common problem is lack of data storage. This prevents people from taking more pictures or downloading apps. A simple fix is ​​to remove the apps you no longer use. For iPhone, Apple offers iPhone storage tools. This tool displays a list of apps that use the most data and the date and time they were last used. On Android devices, Google offers a similar tool, Files.

Some big problems cannot be solved easily. Replacing a broken touchscreen can cost more than $ 200. This approaches the price of a decent new phone such as the $ 400 iPhone SE or the $ 300 Google Pixel 4A. When repairs cost more than half the cost of a new phone, it may be time to consider exchanging your beat-up gadget for credit for a new one.

Can I get a software update?

Phone makers regularly publish software updates that not only include new features but also address security vulnerabilities, so it’s important to keep track of their installations. As a rule of thumb, we recommend that you consider upgrading when you can no longer get software updates.

We will help you protect your digital life

Apple phones get software updates for 5-6 years. (The Apples iOS 15 software coming this fall is compatible with phones that have returned to the iPhone 6S since 2015.) Android devices will get them in as little as a couple of years.

Security updates are important, but upgrading as soon as software updates run out may not be feasible, said Sinan Eren, executive of security firm Barracuda Networks. In countries like Turkey, electronic devices are 100% taxed. That is, the customer has the financial incentive to hold the device for more than 5 years.

Ellen said it was a luxury to think about the difficult situation and therefore security.

There are several ways to work around this issue. Anti-malware apps like Malwarebytes may keep your old Android phone running safely for a little longer. Apple phones can also run apps such as 1Blocker that block malicious ads from loading on websites.

How will a new phone change my life?

Wirecutter Guy said it’s important to imagine what your life will look like on your new phone. If you have a newborn baby along the way and your phone’s camera is taking blurry pictures, upgrading to a better camera can change your phone experience surprisingly.

But if you use the phone only for basic tasks such as making calls, messaging, browsing the web, the phone is so fast for years that it doesn’t make a big difference whether it’s new or fast. ..

According to Guy, don’t replace something that works just because a new glossy version is out.

