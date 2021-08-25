



It’s not accurate that Apple is forced to run older iPhones faster in France, which can cause some real problems. What might go wrong and what are the better options?

Previously at the battery gate … In 2017, Apple slowed down the old iPhone and started saving, but hoped no one would notice. People noticed it and thought it was a fraud, and France fined Apple $ 27 million in this case. Please read now.

Even after years of Apple doing great things to protect old iPhones, and doing horrific things that tell no one about it, there are still people spreading the nonsense about the entire escape. Unfortunately, if someone believes in the latest nonsense, they can have to undo a lot of damage.

You have to believe that this latest nonsense has done more than a great Apple for its plans. In France alone, you need to believe that Apple can no longer change iOS to prevent old phones from slowing down and constantly crashing.

Believe it, the latest nonsense wants you to believe that it is a good idea to change the region and location settings of your own iPhone to pretend you are in France. If your iPhone thinks it’s in France, iOS is a good French citizen and won’t slow down to save battery.

And to complete the set, you need to believe that it’s good to prevent the old iPhone from slowing down. Still, after the first few crashes, you will know.

Why repositioning is bad for the iPhone

There are many other location settings besides the language used by the iPhone, the default weather forecast, and the time displayed. Your location is related to the App Store you use, as well as the Netflix account you have.

Changing the location settings can ruin your subscription and result in the loss of purchased movies. Also, if you pre-order something, you’re wasting money.

Most, if not all, media such as movies, television, books and music are sold through a series of complex rights that vary widely around the world. Movies purchased in the United States may not be available in France.

Sure, there may be great French shows like Netflix France’s “Lupin”, but most streaming services have different catalogs in different regions.

Apple also says that if you’re in a family-sharing group, you may simply not be able to change regions.

In theory, you can get them all back when you return to the United States, or wherever you are. However, simply undoing does not improve the performance of the phantom.

And you may be doing the daunting task of re-doing all your payments and subscriptions.

This iPhone is not throttled. If so, you have the option to turn off performance management.

How to speed up your old iPhone without changing regions

Apple didn’t slow down the old iPhone to get you to buy a new one. Undoubtedly, the company will be very pleased if you do so, but slowing performance moves directly to extend the life of your old iPhone and guarantees that it can be used for its core purpose even on low charges-emergency, especially for communications. ..

If you undo Apple’s movements, you’ll get an iPhone that’s faster than before, but you may not notice the difference. And you will reportedly notice all the crashes.

Still, if you want, at least you can see how Apple’s messing around made a difference — whether it did something. If your iPhone isn’t slowing down, you won’t see the option to undo it.

In any case, you can at least try this without compromising all account and purchase details.

How to speed up older iPhones with chemically depleted batteries

[設定]Open and[バッテリーヘルス]so[バッテリータップ]Choose.[ピークパフォーマンス機能]Check the section under the heading. If performance management is shown to be active, you have an on / off option.

Then turn it back on later when you get tired of the crash.

How to really speed up your old iPhone without buying a new one

It’s hard to suspect that Apple and other companies don’t want you to buy a new device. But if Apple is Machiavellian about all of this, it’s doing really well.

In addition to extending the useful life of the iPhone by reducing performance, Apple will also sell new batteries.

It doesn’t mean you can put two AA batteries on the back, but it doesn’t mean that Apple will be so rich. If you have AppleCare +, Apple will replace your old battery for free.

If you don’t have AppleCare +, Apple just replaces the battery and charges $ 69. This is much more than free, but much less than buying a new iPhone every few years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://appleinsider.com/articles/21/08/25/dont-set-your-old-iphones-region-to-france—-do-this-instead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos