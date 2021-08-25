Facebook Messenger adds more features and continues to focus on encryption





Facebook Messenger was first launched in 2011.

Facebook is planning to integrate messaging into Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, but those efforts are not over yet.

Facebook Messenger users can already contact users via Instagram direct messages without having to download a new app. The company also wants to enable app-to-app communication between Facebook Senger and WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging app. However, that task involves encrypting the message with Facebook Messenger by default so that only the participants in the conversation can see the chat.

Facebook Messenger director Stan Chudnovsky said in a video chat with reporters Tuesday that he “always clearly knew it was a long way to go because there was so much to work on.” ..

Meanwhile, the company continues to add more features to Messenger. Facebook Messenger announced on Wednesday that it introduced 10 new features to celebrate the app’s age of 10. Some of the new tools include a voting game where users ask friends who are likely to perform certain activities in chat, the ability to share Facebook contacts in chat, and how to get words that trigger emoji. It will be. Messenger has also added other features to celebrate your birthday, such as sound mods, new stickers, and virtual balloon-like effects that pop up when you give a cash gift to a friend.

From encryption to Facebook’s Metaverse ambitions, Chudnovsky also provided more insight into what Messenger thinks about its future.

Voice and video calls: Facebook is trying to bring the features available in Messenger, voice and video calls, back to the main social network. Facebook began asking users to download Messenger as a standalone app in 2014. Chudnovsky said the test is to make these calls more “convenient” for the user. For example, if a user is having a public conversation on Facebook, the conversation can be interrupted if they need to jump to the messaging app.

Encryption: Facebook Messenger already gives users the option to encrypt text messages, voice and video calls, but adding this protection by default presents challenges, Chudnovsky said. I am. Messenger contains features that aren’t available in encrypted messaging threads, so if your app encrypts too fast by default, certain features will be lost. This means that new tools will also be added, requiring enterprises to rebuild their capabilities in an end-to-end encryption environment. The company is trying to address security concerns that encrypted messaging can also be used by criminals. Chudnovsky does not say when Messenger will be encrypted by default, but says he is trying to do so “responsibly”.

Metaverse: Facebook is building a virtual environment called the Metaverse that allows people to interact with people in digital space. According to Chudnovsky, Messenger technology is being used to enhance other Facebook apps, such as the virtual reality workshop we’re testing with Oculus Quest 2. With other people outside the virtual space. Instead, he expects people in these virtual spaces to consume messages in the Metaverse. “Someone needs to make it possible and it will be us,” he said.

