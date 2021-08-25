Fitbit Charge 5 can be pre-ordered with new premium features





The Fitbit Charge Fitness Tracker is the company’s best-selling product line, and the latest model, the Charge 5, has just been announced. To pre-order now, Charge 5 adds $ 50 more than its predecessor, Charge 4, with ECG (ECG), EDA (Electronic Skin Activity) stress sensors, AMOLED displays, and stainless steel facelifts. increase.

Fitbit says it will continue to sell the $ 130 Charge 4 until the end of the year. This puts you between the $ 100 Fitbit Inspire 2 and the new $ 180 Fitbit Charge 5. Features of Fitbits’ current Versa and Sense smartwatches.

At a closed briefing, Fitbit also revealed its intention to create a smartwatch with built-in Googles Wear OS. Perhaps this will be the main difference between the increasingly capable Charge series and the upcoming smartwatch line.

A sleek new stainless steel body, AMOLED display, more sensors, and why isn’t this a smartwatch?

The new stainless steel body incorporates EDA and ECG sensors to enhance style and functionality.

Multiple colors and a vibrant AMOLED display give the device a more premium and versatile look.

ECG scans aren’t available at launch, but once they’re available, they won’t really separate Charge 5 from Fitbit’s finest Sense smartwatches.

Tap or swipe with your finger to process notifications from apps and messages.

Stress level EDA scans allow you to open a mindfulness session from Calm immediately after the scan. The reverse is also possible.

The Charge 5 has a more streamlined, rounded, and more versatile aesthetic than its predecessor. Thanks to the new stainless steel body and redesigned watch strap, the Charge has become less noticeable when worn in more formal attire, especially when combined with one of the optional leather bands.

The new punchy AMOLED display also helps to achieve a more luxurious look when it comes to wearables. The new design makes it look like it’s a more substantive device than its predecessor, but according to Fitbit, it’s actually 10% thinner than the Charge 4.

Inside the Charge 5s stainless steel frame are new sensors for EDM stress tracking and ECG monitoring. ECG isn’t available at launch, but if it’s available, it won’t separate Charge 5 from Fitbits’ most feature-rich device, the Sense smartwatch. Sense has only two main features: a microphone for detecting calls and snoring (more on that later) and music storage for Pandora and Deezer over the Charge 5.

Otherwise, SpO2, heart rate monitoring, EDA, GPS and Spotify music control are shared features between the two. The Charge 5 is rated for 7 days and the Sense is 6 Plus, so the battery life is similar.

New Fitbit Premium Features for Exercise Preparation and Mindfulness

Fitbit has also introduced a new feature called Daily Readiness, which the company says will soon be available only to Fitbit Premium users. This is a score that the Fitbit app calculates based on your sleep, exercise, and heart rate variability over the past few days (the speed at which your heart rate goes from active to rest and back to normal).

According to Fitbit, a higher score means you’re better equipped to engage in strenuous exercise, and a lower score indicates the need for recovery, whether active or not. The app also recommends training from the Fitbit Premium Library based on the results. Active days may recommend any of over 200 workouts, and recovery days can be anything from yoga to one of over 300 mindfulness activities.

Exclusive to Fitbit Premium subscribers, Daily Readiness tells the exerciser when to take a break or take a break.

What’s new on the workout page is the content of Les Mills in 25 video formats. Next month, Fitbits will add 30 new content from Calm to the Mindfulness stub. With the new Calm partnership, Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense’s EDA stress scan feature can also recommend Calm sessions after reading. The reverse is also possible.

As mentioned in a recent Fitbit Luxe review, Fitbit Premiums training is a bit confusing. Mindfulness resources, by their very nature, are easy to navigate, but there aren’t many ways to organize them, and there’s no guidance for anyone who wants to start their workout journey with the content provided. Hopefully, daily readiness may help begin to remedy this lack of direction.

Fitbit Premium users using Versa3 or Sense can also take advantage of the new features in the form of snoring detection. Coming Snoring Detection uses the Versa 3 and Sense’s built-in microphone to detect snoring and other noise. This will create a report in your Fitbit app that allows users to see how big they are snoring, at night, and how long they spend. According to Fitbit, there is no recording, and real-time calculations are done on the device to assess whether the sound above the baseline is snoring or something else.

You can pre-order Fitbit Charge 5 for $ 180 and get Fitbit Premium free for 6 months. You can choose from three stainless steel colors with matching silicone bands and order different leather, nylon, and silicone bands individually. US orders will begin shipping in September.

