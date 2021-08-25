Loveland Police Faces Civil Litigation of Police Officer Shooting Dogs In 2019 – Denver Post





Editor’s Warning: The incident video footage contained in this article is graphic.

Labrand police are currently facing a civil lawsuit triggered by a 2019 case in which a police officer shot a dog about one year old and later had to be euthanized.

Photo courtesy of Sarah Schielke

14-month-old Herkimer

The proceedings were announced by lawyer Sarah Cielke in a press release early Wednesday morning. The proceedings were filed in Fort Collins’ Eighth District Court for Justice on Sunday.

According to the complaint, LPD police officer Mat Grashorn shot a mix of 14-month-old Staffordshire terriers and boxers named Herkimer who considered a threat when answering a trespassing call. The dog owner is seeking damages for the case.

Schielke said he was sending people to file a proceeding against LPD on Tuesday. Comments from the Labrand Police will be added as they become available.

This is Schielke’s second proceeding against the division just this year. It first came in April when she announced the proceedings, and more information about Karen Garner’s 2020 arrest.

In her release, Schielke included two video footage. One is a clipped video showing the incident in a more concise package and an unedited worn camera footage from Grasshorn.

photograph

According to the proceedings, Wendy Love and her husband Jay Ham owned Herkimer at the time of the case. The suit portrayed him as a sweet, loving and playful dog loved by his family.

He was a good boy, Suit reads. Herkimer, who was not a pitbull, was also known to be affectionate and friendly, never biting or risking humans.

Around 5 pm on June 29, 2019, Love and Ham were engaged in a firewood delivery business in the Labland area. Leading the dogs Herkimer, Black Labmax, and Rhodesian Ridgeback Baba, the two will stop at a vacant parking lot next to an apparently vacant commercial building to use for the final firewood delivery. I repaired a big box. Day.

According to the proceedings, the building at 900 blocks on North Wilson Avenue was unmarked and no vehicles were parked in or near it. All windows were covered from the inside, there were no signs of trespassing, and no fences were installed.

The proceedings allege that this level of trespassing is considered a misdemeanor under Colorado law because there is no judicial disqualification.

As the couple and dog stood outside the truck, the building owner watched a remote surveillance video from the premises and saw the truck in the back corner.

The proceedings alleged that he had decided to call LPD for investigation and told the dispatcher that someone had once tampered with the property dumpling lock and the truck occupants did not want to ruin it. rice field.

The dispatcher is said to have asked him if Love and Ham seem to be doing something to the dumplings, but he said no. But he added that he wanted to send police to Labrand to see what they were doing.

Two police officers, Grashorn and Tim Nye, were dispatched to the scene.

Grashorn arrived first and got out of the car. The proceedings allege that Grasshorn did not warn Love and Ham that he was there, the video shows.

It was an ambush, and Grasshorn knew it. He didn’t care, the proceedings say. He suspected they were poor and wanted to surprise them.

When he arrived, the dogs noticed the glass horn. Baba began to approach the policeman, who pulled his gun and pointed it at the dog. Love and Ham noticed it and recalled Baba. It excited Herkimer and woke him up to the currently armed police officer.

While Baba was turning back, Herkimer turned around and saw the officer as he approached. According to the proceedings, Grasshorn fired twice thereafter, hitting the dog’s face and body.

Herkimer, who survived being shot twice, fell to the ground. Ai screamed and began to cry, asking the police officer to help Herkimer and take him to the vet. According to the proceedings, the police officer said no and told her that she would do nothing.

As Love continued to cry and begged to help the dog, Grasshorn yelled at her, saying the dog would bite at risk.

During this time, Ham yelled at Grasshorn, asking why he shot an apparently friendly dog, according to the proceedings. Grasshorn replied that there was no way to know if Herkimer was friendly, he wasn’t working to bite, and wasn’t interested in waiting to find out if the dog was friendly. ..

Ham pointed out that Grasshorn might have tasted him, but said Grasshorn wouldn’t miss a chance, and the proceedings said shooting a dog was always the only thing that worked.

When half a dozen police officers appeared on the scene, Ai and Ham were still refused to take their dog to the vet, the proceedings say. Sgt only once. Phil Metzler arrived at the scene if he was allowed to take him.

The video states that Herkimer was euthanized after four days of suffering.

The following report

The proceedings alleged that Metzeler had told him that he should get some tickets, as Love and Ham mentioned sharing a story with the media following the shooting.

The proceedings allege that Grasshorn told a veterinarian trying to treat animal care and Herkimer that the dog had attacked him. Police took the family to the vet, treated the vet and had their own personal conversation, claiming that Harkimer repeatedly said he was dangerous and needed to attack and euthanize the police. ing.

The proceedings also allege that the veterinarian was under pressure from police and told Love and Ham that Herkimer was dangerous and must be defeated.

Two months later, Love allegedly went to file a complaint with LPD. She was told to fill out the form she filled out at home. However, department officials later considered the actions taken by Grasshorn to be appropriate.

The proceedings also include a section on the LPD Policy on Dog Handling and the Dog Protection Act. Dog protection legislation requires officers to be POST certified for a minimum of three hours. This allows you to effectively assess the overall situation and provide guidance on how best to do it. Manage situations, including interactions with dogs.

The policy regarding the use of force of LPD is partly included in the proceedings, in which police officers use deadly force against animals as a public security, police officer safety, or humanitarian measure in the case of animals. It states that there is a possibility. I am seriously injured. However, according to dog protection legislation, another type of management should be considered before exerting lethal force on the dog. If possible, give the owner the opportunity to take the dog out of the immediate vicinity.

The proceedings were filed the day after Ai entered to file her complaint, Sgt. Robert Pride started the Blue Team review process, despite the fact that the first Blue Team report from Grasshorn was sitting there without being reviewed for two months.

The report was then sent to almost all members of the Labrand Police Department’s supervisory staff. In the proceedings, comments by the review supervisor showed that the parties were talking off-record about what to do with the case. These conversations are allegedly not included in the report.

A few months later, in November, Lieutenant Bob Schaffer wrote in a report that no policy violations were found. Schaffer and assistant chief Tim Brown are now retired, telling obvious lies and falsehoods, including characterizing Herkimer as a pitbull (he apparently wasn’t), and business owner complaints about his dumpling fraud. They are said to have continued their review process, suggesting that they claimed the act.

The proceedings allege that Brown and Schaffer called love and ham an intruder throughout the review. He also claims that Chief Bob Tyser and other directors have reviewed the footage and reports of the cameras worn and declared that the use of the deadly force of the glass horn was justified.

price

The proceedings include four claims seeking family bailouts against individual police officers and the city of Loveland. Claims for relief include:

Illegal seizures, violations of the Colorado Constitution against Glasshorn Illegal seizures, violations of the Fourth Amendment to Grasshorn, Metsler, and Tycer Malicious prosecutions, violations of the Fourth Amendment, due process against Grasshorn and Metsramonell’s allegations (cause) Proceedings litigation for damages imposed on state and local governments and officials for violations of the Constitution and the law due to unconstitutional policies, practices and practices against the city of Labrand.

The proceedings require that a jury trial be held, and that the court, among other things, reward Ai and Ham for this class of compensation and punitive or punitive damages for the nominated person.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

