YouTube kills Discord’s popular “Groovy Bot” add-on





YouTube is, first and foremost, a place to share videos, but for a long time the platform has been basically the best place to stream music for free. From time to time, that feature is abused and YouTube has to intervene. This is what happened this week on the popular Discord service GroovyBot.

Groovy Bot is a simple Discord server add-on that allows users to play music within the Discord server and create a “listening party”. However, the music is provided by YouTube using the platform’s official API and violates Google’s Terms of Service.

Google has confirmed that the Verge has issued a cease and desist order in Groovy and has given creators seven days of compliance. In a statement, the company explained: “We have notified Groovy of any breach of our Terms of Service, including service changes or commercial use.”

The Groovy Bot will be officially shut down on August 30th, and users who pay for the add-on will get a refund if the service exceeds that date. The service is estimated to have more than 250 million users. The message from the bot creator explains:

It’s heartbreaking today to announce that Groovy will shut down. The team has been pondering this decision for some time, but unfortunately there is no way forward, including Groovy. Groovy will be discontinued on August 30th. Premium users who pay for services beyond this date will receive a refund over the next few weeks.

Groovy Bot also supported sourcing music from Spotify and Soundcloud, among other services, but the developers said that about “98%” of the tracks played came from YouTube. Groovy owners said this action was expected, but competing service Rythm co-owners have no plans to shut down the service, even if it could violate the same rules. Said.

