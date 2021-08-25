Beta 2 introduces some rough bugs-9to5Google





The first Android 12 beta worked relatively well. There were no major bugs that would prevent users from easily accessing the power menu. Google Pay is working, so there didn’t seem to be a big reason to skip it. However, many issues have arisen since the release of the second beta, and it is justified to note the third beta. Fortunately, Android 12 Beta 4 seems to have quite a few bugs.

Stability seems to be mostly back

With the release of Beta 2, we found that for some reason things were pretty much collapsing behind the scenes. The app crashed left and right, and installation errors bothered many. It also had far more bugs than was seen in previous Android 12 releases.

Fortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case for Android 12 Beta 3, and the update seems to be fairly stable in previous tests, so the pattern continues in Beta 4. No one on the 9to5Google team has reported any major issues, regardless of device. Everything I’ve encountered so far seems to be a small problem that doesn’t interfere with everyday use.

Some UI errors have also been fixed between Beta3 and Beta4. For example, in the fourth release[設定]Fixed an error that caused text to become unreadable in dark mode in some parts of the menu.

Beta 4.1 brings some further fixes

With the release of Android 12 Beta 4, there were some issues such as the VPN being partially broken and the notification pop-up working. Google has fixed some issues with the latest Beta 4.1 release, including a fix for VPN issues. Google’s brief change log explains:

Fixed an issue where some devices would get stuck in a boot loop after rebooting the device. Fixed an issue where head-up notifications might not be displayed and the user would have to swipe to view them in the notification drawer. Fixed an issue where device volume control might not work when casting. Fixed an issue where face unlock did not work on some devices. Fixed an issue where the user could not grant Near by Devices permission to the phone app in the settings. Users who are experiencing a crash loop in the Phone app when trying to make a call via Bluetooth can now grant the required permissions.To do this, press and hold the phone app[アプリ情報]Tap and[権限]>[近くのデバイス]Go to[許可]Choose. Fixed an issue where the phone could not connect to the internet after connecting the phone to the VPN. UI error

A strange UI error seen on multiple devices is in the app drawer where the Google search box is rendered as a rectangle. This is also a minor issue, and based on our findings, it seems to be related to the search feature on the device that Google is adding. This issue will continue to occur in Beta 4.1.

You may also get a volume slider error in Beta 4 and remove the background for your ring settings. This doesn’t seem to be widespread.

So far, so good

We can’t guarantee that you’ll get a perfect experience with Android 12 Beta 4.1, but in early testing, stability appears to be as stable as you’d expect, with few bugs. You should always be prepared for problems when using software that isn’t technically complete, but if you just want to try out a new operating system, this seems like the perfect time to get involved in the fun.

Are you having problems or noticing bugs on your Pixel’s Android 12 Beta? Please drop a comment below and let us know. We will continue to update this article with other bugs that may be widespread as the beta is released in the coming months.

Abner Li, Damien Wilde, Kyle Bradshaw, and Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

