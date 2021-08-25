Xenias Ark PLAZA Free Download





Xenia's Ark PLAZA

Xenia’s Ark PLAZA PC Game 2021 Overview Xenia’s Ark – A 4X strategy game that seamlessly integrates planetary maps, star system and galactic maps into a comprehensive, engaging and captivating experience. After escaping their moribund galaxy, the great empires of Ousia Omina seek to re-establish their once-thriving people in a strange new galaxy. After establishing a new capital in a strange new world, the player must explore the rest of his home world, star system and the recently adopted galaxy. Mechs and Ships will need to quickly acquire and defend new resources, technology, and lands, as all of the former Ousia Omina empires seek to establish a new home in the Xenia Galaxy. Includes: * Planetary, Star System and Galactic Maps Play across 3 types of maps, each procedurally created for a unique experience every time you play. * Six unique empires to choose from From science-focused Phaedon to military Arkidoun and others, choose an empire that suits your playing style or offers you more of a challenge. * Ark Customization Select the resources, units, units and leader you will start with on your new home planet. * Research system Unlock new technologies to develop your cities, equip your army, strengthen your empire, and expand your influence. * CUSTOMIZE units for mechanics and ships Equip your military units with the latest weapons, armor and facilities, or design them for specific missions. * Tactical Planetary Combat and Star System Use the environment to your advantage to ambush, hide your numbers, and take out soft targets, both on planets and in space. * Leader Progress Hire leaders to rule cities or command military units, investing in new features to improve their effectiveness. * Diplomacy Establishing relations with other empires in order to exchange maps, cooperate in research, sign treaties, give ultimatums, declare war, and so on. * Trade / Supply Route System Manage the distribution of resources throughout your empire and create trade routes with other empires. * Espionage Produce spies who can infiltrate foreign cities, sabotage resource gathering, withdraw money, keep a close eye on neighbors, protect local assets, and more.

a story

Black holes have been growing and moving toward each other for billions of years – long before life evolved in the galaxy. The relics are told by the traditions of the blessings of the gods in the form of the aurora borealis that covered entire planets and dark marks by the strange disappearance of the stars. But in the past two centuries, the effects of gravitational waves (G-Waves) from double black holes have become more and more devastating across the entire galaxy. The orbits of the planets changed to the point where they became uninhabitable, or even collided with other planets, and a representative from every empire in the galaxy was sent to meet on the planet of the Phaedon Empire – an empire famous for science, prosperity and peace. A century ago, the same hall witnessed the end of the Great Chaos War that had swept the entire galaxy for nearly two centuries. Now empires will host as they have been searching for a way to mutual survival as the entire galaxy is in imminent danger of being destroyed by enemies they cannot fight. After several days of questions, ideas, and discussions, the empires unanimously agreed to give up the only galaxy they called home and head to unknown places so that their empires might live, and it was estimated that the galaxy would be uninhabitable, if not. Completely destroyed, in no more than 50 years. Phedon recently developed a wormhole technology that allows travel to the farthest reaches of the universe in a matter of moments. This new and untested technology will be the means by which species will survive and live elsewhere. With this cause, the empires combined all resources to develop technology, explore the universe, and build the mighty ships that would transport the empires to their new foreign homes. explore. They debated, argued, clashed, and finally settled on a new galaxy to re-establish their empires. The ancient Phedon word for “hospitality” – the generosity and courtesy shown to those far from home – was chosen as the name for their new home. You will be known as Xenia. You have been appointed captain of the great ship of your people. The day you crave and dread is here as your ship locates a wormhole address. The fear and hope of your people weighs on you as you consult the astral charts and planetary charts that await you on the other side. The great astronomer approaches the launch coordinates before launching through the wormhole, when a gigantic J wave hits your ship. The sensors detect at least three or four more in their wake. You have no choice but to go now. The survival of the empire and the legacy of your former galaxy is in your hands.

Technical Specifications
Interface Language: English
Audio Language: English
System Requirements

Minimum system requirements:

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 64 or later 64-bit operating system * Memory: 4 GB RAM * DirectX: version 9.0 * Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Memory: 6 GB RAM * DirectX: version 9.0 * Storage: 5 GB Available space

Download

Full setup available.

