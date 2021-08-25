Microsoft wants Chrome OS users to run Office web apps instead of Android apps.





According to a statement about Chromebooks, Microsoft will end support for Office and Outlook Android apps on Chrome OS after September 18, and will start pushing Chromebook users to their web apps instead. Until just recently, until July 31, Microsoft supported documents recommending the installation of Android versions of Office, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive, but these documents state that Chrome OS users do not support apps. It has been.

However, as Kevin Tofel points out about Chromebooks, the move to web apps makes the offline situation for Office users more complicated. Certain Office web apps, such as Outlook, have their own offline mode, but Tofel reports that they can’t open existing documents using the Microsoft Progressive Web App for Chrome OS while offline. Chrome OS natively provides offline editing capabilities for Office files, but it doesn’t provide the actual Office experience that Android apps did when disconnected from the Internet.

In most cases, the web version of Office will do the job.

Microsoft couldn’t immediately answer the question about the offline features offered by the Office Web Experience for Chrome OS and whether improvements would be made before the September switch.

However, for those who are always online, migrating from Android to web apps may not make much of a difference. In most cases, the web version of Office provides many of the features you need for basic word processing, spreadsheets, and presentation creation, but it’s uncertain to determine who doesn’t like web apps.

According to Microsoft, this web app will give Chrome OS users access to additional premium features.

Microsoft’s statement about Chromebooks says it will give Chrome OS users access to additional premium features, but doesn’t really say why the company is making changes. (Note that Office web apps are already available if Chrome OS users choose.) Tofel reports that this change does not mean that Office for Android will be deprecated for phone users. I contacted Microsoft to confirm this. We will let you know if we get back to you.

Since Windows 11 supports running Android apps, it can be ironic that Microsoft keeps Chromebook users away from using Android apps on laptops. That said, the capabilities of Android apps on Chrome OS have long been criticized, and even Google has replaced some of its own apps with PWAs on the platform. Most PWAs are only useful if you have a live internet connection, but not really for apps like Office. Hopefully Chromebook users will have access to offline experience options after the switch.

