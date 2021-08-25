April O’Neill is finally playable on TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge





Screenshot: Dotemu

You see, Saints Row and Marvel: I’m excited about the Midnight Sons and all the other big announcements from the Gamescoms Opening Night Live showcase. But my favorite announcement of all concerns is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge. Yes, today, Geoff Keighley reveals for the first time in TMNT’s side-scrolling action that brave TV reporter and jumpsuit enthusiast April O’Neill breaks the skull of a foot clan with a mutated reptile friend. Did.

The Shredders Revenge was announced earlier this year and quickly became highly anticipated among many who love the legendary TMNT side-scrolling action of Konamis in the 80’s and 90’s. With pixelated visuals and vibrant colors, Shredders Revenge follows in the footsteps of a game played as Rafael (or another turtle if you like something that isn’t cool) while fighting hordes of footclan soldiers. I’m trying. , Sometimes hopping time and always ultimately saving the day from the evil shredder and his companions.

But poor April ONeil had nothing to do with these games, except that they were at risk and needed help. Today, not only did she show that she was on the roster of playable characters, but at the same level that the developer’s tribute game brought to her famous heroes in her attacks and animations. Showed that it is bringing care.

In the Ribir trailer, not only does she unleash a powerful gust of kicks, punches, and spin attacks, but at some point she literally mics a fallen Footclan soldier (a tool for trading her work as a reporter). Drop. The real highlight of the original Ribir trailer was to make sure that each of the four turtles had a unique running animation that showed their individuality (of course Rafael is the coolest and most intense). ..

Dotemu oversees the game’s public operations, so there’s a reason to look forward to Shredders Revenge. In recent years, they have been involved in many games aimed at paying homage to the past while enjoying a fresh and up-to-date mood. Among them are the great wonderboys of the 2017: Dragons Trap (a remake of the 1989 Sega Master System Classic) and the streets of the 2020s. Of Rage 4. Shredders Revenge is scheduled for the 2022 release of PCs and Switches.

