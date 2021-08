Midnight Sun is a tactical game from the makers of XCOM

Screenshot: Firaxis / Kotaku

Are you out of breath waiting for XCOM 3? Are you specifically me? Well, you / I have to wait a little longer. That’s because Firaxis’s next big turn-based strategy game will star a lot of Marvel superheroes, rather than the permadeath-prone alien fighter rug tag band.

Today, as part of the Gamescoms Opening Night Live showcase, Firaxis has unveiled a new game titled Marvel: Midnight Suns. Launched in March next year, it officially signals the end of an era, including the history of all humankind up to this point, when something that wasn’t owned by Disney existed.

Itching XCOM on spandex-covered skin will make you even more disappointed. Firaxis Jake Solomon told Polygon that the midnight sun wouldn’t have a permadeath because the fantasy is so different. Rather, the enemy is supposed to scare you.

The existence of this game was rumored before E3 as part of a larger leak in the publisher 2K announcement. At the time, it was described as XCOM with Marvel Hero, and this certainly seems to fit the bill. You can create your own superhero, but other A-listers will appear, such as Doctor Strange and a man with unbreakable bones.

Marvel: Midnight Sons is not the first crack in Firaxis in the squad-based pseudo-superhero Antic. Last year, developers released XCOM: Chimera Squad. This is a tactical game that avoids the usual player-created squads of the series and favors specialist heroes with built-in personalities and combat abilities. In effect, you have controlled a team of violent super police officers trying to maintain an uneasy peace between aliens and humans. It was certainly a change in the pace of XCOM, but apart from emphasizing player victory and tragedy against the backdrop of potential extinction, it lost some of what makes XCOM special.

When you think about it later, Chimera Squad feels like a testbed for this superhero-focused tactical game. If nothing else, that means that many of the ideas that exist this time may be more sophisticated than if Firaxis chose to dive into the deep end with Marvel’s hero. To do. Will the result be a game at the same level as XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, for example? We can only expect, like a New Yorker resident who has a cat stuck in a tree and decides to wait for Spider-Man instead of calling the fire department.

Firaxis will be unveiling gameplay on September 1st.

