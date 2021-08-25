Enjoy captivating fun on a Kamek tour-Nintendo





Enjoy captivating fun on a Kamek tour

Play mysterious pranks on the Kamek Tour, the latest limited-time event in the Mario Kart Tour game! This tour marks the first time in the Mario Kart series that Kamek, one of Bowser’s most prominent wizard minions, has debuted as a playable driver. In addition, you can race, trick and drift the (very creepy) new course RMX Ghost Valley 1.

Mario Kart Tour is for everyone, beginners and veterans of karts. Have a great time racing and collecting Grand Stars.

Tour overview

Event and Login Bonus Period: August 24, 11 pm PST to September 7, 10:59 pm PST

Kamek Pipe 1: Kamek in the limelight

Available from 11:00 pm PST on August 24th to 10:59 pm PST on September 7th

See if you can summon a particular powerful Magikoopa!

Driver: Kamek Map: Kamek Zoom Bloom Glider: Dream Glider

This driver’s preferred course includes the second course of all cups during the Kamek tour. See if you can view the new point record.

Kamek Pipe 2: Spotlight-dried Bowser and Bowser Jr. (Pirate)

Available from August 31st 11pm (Pacific Standard Time) to September 7th 10:59 pm (Pacific Standard Time)

Ah, a tiny Scully Wag! Do you get Puppy by stirring the water?

Driver: Dry Bowser, Bowser Jr. (Pirate) Cart: Pirate Sushi Racer, Silver King Glider: Dry Bowser Umbrella, Black Great Sail

The courses preferred by these drivers include the third course of all cups during the Kamek tour. See if you can call a new point record!

Bowser minion pipe

Available from August 28, 11:00 pm PST to September 2, 1:00 pm PST

Minions are marching! See if you can find drivers Bomb King, Gold Cooper (Free Running), Boo King (Luigi Mansion), Boo King (Gold), Rakitu (Party Time) on this pipe. Also, additional drivers, carts and gliders may have been shuffled.

Tour gift

The tour gifts for all players included this time are:

Driver: Wendy Kart: Birthday Girl Glider: Droplet Glider

If you have a Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscription and have enough Grand Stars, you can also receive the following as a tour gift:

Driver: Bowser Jr., Bowser Kart: Cooper King, Dark Crown Glider: Bomb Soldier Parafoil Mario Kart Tour

The free-to-start Mario Kart Tour game allows players to pedal against metal in real-world locations and on courses inspired by Mario Kart series favorites. Put in powerful items, dismantle the track and aim for a high score with endless racing fun. Collect and upgrade different drivers, carts and gliders to find winning combos!

City courses, special in-game event courses inspired by real-world locations, are available for a specific period of time and are held every two weeks.

For more information on the Mario Kart Tour game, please visit the official website: https: //mariokarttour.com/en-US

