Jurassic World Evolution 2 returns to the pure wonder of seeing dinosaurs





In Jurassic World Evolution 2, the Earth has entered the so-called Neo-Jurassic era. This is a whole new era that marks the reintroduction of dinosaurs to Earth. Following the latest movie, Jurassic World 2018: The Fallen Kingdom event, our big reptile friends now co-exist with us humans, the green meadows of the earth, the scorching deserts, and the suburbs. I’m playing in the backyard of my family’s house.

Having just escaped, Jurassic World Evolution 2 calls for the dinosaurs to return to their habitat and build a vast dinosaur wildlife park for the first game. After a two-hour preview, it’s interesting to see how Frontier has made changes to the dinosaur-centric management sim, especially given the success of Planet Zoo, another creature theme park sim in the studio. Sure, king penguins and meerkats are cute, but prehistoric reptiles of another era have a special place in my mind.

In the first chapter of the campaign, the poacher’s ring recently broke. You need to find dangerous dinosaurs that are now wild and build nearby facilities to contain and treat them. With two Carnotaurus wandering around the main area, I’ll quickly create a fenced enclosure and add a control center, operational response facility, and generator. This is basic, but for now we’ll do it. Next, it’s time to look for other escaped dinosaurs. This means tracking away from the center in the wild.

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

This chapter is set in the snow-covered mountains of Washington, as Jurassic World Evolution 2 is no longer included in the Muertes Islands setting of the first game. Driving works as usual, but this time you can actually leave the park and explore the surrounding landscape.

The blizzard eventually subsides, revealing a large open area where various dinosaur swarms casually wander.

Following the tracker at the top of the screen, you’ll hear the movie characters cry for advice and drive a jeep through a heavy snow-covered forest. The blizzard eventually subsides, revealing a large open area where various dinosaur swarms casually wander. It’s pretty cool to see Brontosaurus and Triceratops roaming in the wild, driving through Washington’s natural landscape and breathing fresh air into the sequel.

After finding the missing dinosaur, the angry Allosaurus trampling the forest, the game can switch to helicopter mode to calm the ferocious beast and return it to the wildlife center. Allosaurus is in a bad condition and suffers from a large fracture while slashing in the wild and needs treatment. Instead of the ranger sending a special total healing juice to the dinosaurs, as in the first game, the dinosaurs need to be scanned and transported to an old medical facility where the assigned scientists can treat them.

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

I wanted to see what Allosaurus looked like, so I zoomed in and took a closer look at him. The first thing I noticed was that he was covered with bloody wounds and healed immediately, but the second thing was how realistic the dinosaurs looked. Frontier is, of course, proud of how realistic the animal looks on Planet Zoo, and the Jurassic World Evolution dinosaurs seem to be treated the same. They are by far the best looking dinosaurs I’ve seen in the game. It’s incredible not only how they look, but also the details of how they work. If you zoom in while the dinosaur is wandering the screen, it will sway with each footstep. This is nice.

Leave Washington’s chilly tundra and head to the sunny Canadian mountains to check out Jurassic World Evolution 2’s Challenge Mode. To complete missions such as fossil extraction, surveys, and building attractions for guests, you need to build the park from scratch and get a 5-star rating.

In Challenge mode, you can immerse yourself in the dinosaur gene pool of 75 different Jurassic World Evolutions. Two new additions to the Reptiles roster are flying dinosaurs and marine dinosaurs. This is what the Jurassic World community is demanding. Unfortunately, we didn’t have much time to check out either new species in the preview, but it was pretty exciting just to see the size of the lagoon we needed to build for the marine dinosaurs.

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

Frontier seems to have decided to exclude the colorful theme park sets on Planet Coaster and Planet Zoo.

Even with some new buildings, there aren’t many park customizations yet. Buildings and guest attractions are only available in one style, not much when it comes to park decoration. Frontier seems to have decided to exclude the colorful theme park sets on Planet Coaster and Planet Zoo and instead keep the park style of Jurassic World Evolution in line with the movie.

One of the elements that couldn’t be played in the preview, but has serious potential, is chaos theory mode. This is part of a game where you can play the iconic “what if” moments of the Jurassic Park movie, including realizing John Hammond’s vision of introducing Tyrannosaurus Rex at the San Diego Amphitheater. It’s not clear how this mode works, but it sounds really cool. Jurassic World Evolution 2 also has a sandbox mode for those who want to be creative without the stress of their goals (as if they weren’t stressed enough to run a park full of reptiles eaten by humans).

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was released on PC on November 9, 2021, and while much of the management and customization remains the same, the frontier dinosaurs are shining a lot. It’s great to see these giant herds of wild creatures from the jeep ground. When I first saw a dinosaur, it was very reminiscent of the original Jurassic Park movie. The way Frontier was able to capture the moment the player experiences in-game is quite special.

