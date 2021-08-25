Android home screen widget added in Pixel Buds update





The latest version of the Pixel Buds app for Android adds a home screen widget that is especially useful for Pixel owners.

On non-Pixel Android smartphones, the Pixel Buds app, like the companion app available on many other headphones, is a good app for withdrawals. You can use it to check for firmware updates and adjust assistant settings.

However, on Pixel smartphones, all of these features are integrated into the Settings app. Instead of opening the Pixel Buds app in the drawer[設定],[接続済みデバイス]You need to open and tap the gear icon next to the Pixel Buds. For some Pixel owners, this is more inconvenient than a convenient integration.

Recently, the Pixel Buds app received an update to version 1.0.3909. This has caused Google to address this particular complaint by creating a new Android home screen widget. To find it, just open the widget list, find “Pixel Buds” and select the new “Shortcut” widget. If multiple sets are paired from the list, you will be prompted to select your preferred Pixel Buds. This will add a home screen icon named after the Pixel Buds pair.

Alternatively, manually open the Pixel Buds settings and[その他の設定]You can also open the page. In the back corner of the Pixel Buds settings, there is an option to “Add Widget to Home Screen”. This route allows you to manually name the widget. This is useful because the default name is too long for Pixel Launcher.

As you can imagine, tapping a new widget will open the Pixel Buds settings directly. This gives you easy and quick access to your Pixel smartphone settings. Matching a shortcut with a set of personal Pixel Buds is just icing.

This latest widget could be part of the current renaissance of Google’s Android home screen widget. This will introduce new services from Google Photos, Chrome, and soon Google KeepNotes.

