Reno Air Races added as a new mode in Microsoft Flight Simulator





Described as the biggest little nod to Reno’s aerial sports heritage, the STIHL National Championship Air Racing will be immortalized in video game format this fall as it adds to the popular home flight simulator.

Microsoft Flight Simulator introduces this event, historically known as Reno Air Races, as a new eight-player racing mode for the game later this year. The new mode was announced at Gamescom 2021 on Tuesday.

Microsoft described the addition of Reno Air Races as “the first major extension of Microsoft Flight Simulator.”

“… We are pleased to announce our partnership with the Reno Air Races Association to bring the world’s fastest motorsports to Microsoft Flight Simulator,” Microsoft said in a statement.

“Many planes can fly up to 500 mph at altitudes of 50 to 250 feet above the ground.”

This update improves the rendering of Reno and its surroundings. Mode’s Sneak Peak showed a hangar at Reno Stead Airport and a vintage plane flying over terrain dotted with countless sage brushes.

“In summary, as we say, we” flew “in Reno, that is, we sent a plane over Reno,” Jorg Neumann, head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, told game site Polygon.

“We took a fresh photo. It has its own height field. Reno, as clean as it was three weeks ago — as clean as possible.”

Being included in a popular flight simulator is good news for Reno Air Races, which canceled last year’s event due to a pandemic. The air race, which started in 1964, will be back again this year and will be held from September 15th to 19th.

The latest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator was released on PC and Xbox consoles last August. “Games” are known to allow flight enthusiasts to recreate the terrain of the Earth, including different cities, in detail and then fly different planes. Reno Air Races is added as a unique standalone module in the game.

Jason Hidalgo covers the business and technology of the Reno Gazette Journal and also reviews the latest video games. Follow him on Twitter @ jasonhidalgo. Do you like this content? Support local journalism with RGJ Digital Subscription.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rgj.com/story/life/2021/08/25/reno-air-races-added-new-mode-microsoft-flight-simulator/5590541001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos